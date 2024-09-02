Real Madrid midfielder ruled out for up to 8 weeks due to injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Dani Ceballos has suffered an ankle injury. He is expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks.

Los Blancos released a statement regarding Ceballos' injury on Monday, September 2, which read:

"After the tests conducted today on our player Dani Ceballos by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in his right ankle. Pending evolution."

Ceballos made his first start of the season in Los Blancos' clash against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday. He played 65 minutes before being subbed off for Brahim Diaz as the Spanish giants won 2-0.

Meanwhile, there were rumors regarding a potential exit for Ceballos during the summer transfer window. He has fallen in the pecking order, having made just 27 appearances across competitions last season. However, he's stayed and played 71 minutes across three games so far this campaign.

Overall, Ceballos has made 150 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving from Real Betis in 2017, registering seven goals and 14 assists. He's out now for six to eight weeks though. With Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga also out, Los Blancos have Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, and Arda Guler in midfield.

Carlo Ancelotti on Vincius Jr. giving penalty to Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid's win over Real Betis

Los Blancos beat Real Betis 2-0 at home on Sunday to register their second win in La Liga in four games so far this season. The first half remained goalless despite the hosts creating a few opportunities. Kylian Mbappe then scored his first goal in La Liga in the 67th minute via a sensational assist from Fede Valverde.

Vinicius Jr. then earned a penalty in the 75th minute after a clash with Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva. The Brazilian had scored a penalty last week in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Las Palmas. However, he chose to gave this penalty to Mbappe, who scored emphatically.

When asked about Vinicius' gesture after the game, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“Vinicius was very altruistic in giving the penalty to Kylian. I think they have a good relationship between them, also with Rodrygo. I’m happy to have taken a step forward in what we want to do and what we want to be. We have to work, but we have all the resources to do well.”

Vinicius has scored one goal and provided two assists for Real Madrid in five games across competitions this season so far. Mbappe, meanwhile, has three goals in five games.

