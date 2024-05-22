Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos moves up in 2024 Ballon d’Or odds after announcing retirement: Reports

Toni Kroos has reportedly moved up in the Ballon d'Or ranking after announcing his retirement from football. The German is now third in the list with a 13 percent chance of winning the France Football Award.

Per the latest ranking by Score90, Kroos is right behind his Real Madrid teammates. Vinicius Jr still leads the way for the award with 33 percent chance, while Jude Bellingham is second with 21 percent.

Kroos is now ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who is touted to join Los Blancos this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain star has already announced that he will be leaving the Ligue 1 side this summer when his contract expires.

Harry Kane is the final man in the top five with a nine percent chance of winning the Ballon d'Or, the same as Mbappe. The Bayern Munich striker is the only one in the current list who has not won a trophy this season.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos announces retirement

Toni Kroos surprised the footballing world on Tuesday, May 21, by announcing his retirement. The German revealed that he was hanging up his boots this summer after the Euros.

He wrote on Instagram:

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone who welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me."

He added:

"But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own."

He continued:

"My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: go for 15!!! HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!"

While the Euros are his final tournament with the German national team, Kroos has two matches to go with Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants will face Real Betis in the final match of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1.