Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set to miss at least two weeks of La Liga action, after picking up a muscle injury during the champions' 3-2 win over Real Betis last weekend.

Kroos was substituted before half-time during the game against Betis, and Real Madrid have now confirmed that he has a muscular injury on his left leg.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Toni Kroos, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the left gluteus medius. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the Real Madrid statement read.

In a report published by Marca, it is being said that Real Madrid are confident the German midfielder can return to training with the next fortnight, which would mean he could be available for selection straight after the international break.

It is expected that Kroos will not travel to join the Germany national team during the international break, with Die Mannschaft playing three games in the next international period.

Apart from UEFA Nations League matches against Ukraine and Switzerland, Germany will also play a friendly against Turkey.

If common sense prevails, it is expected that Joachim Low will not risk the fitness of his star man, with a long season ahead, and then the European Championships coming up next summer.

Kroos likely to miss two La Liga games for Real Madrid

Kroos is expected to miss the three Germany games in the international break

For Kroos, he is now expected to miss La Liga matches against Real Valladolid and Levante, along with the Germany matches in the next couple of weeks.

After the international break, Real Madrid will also begin their UEFA Champions League campaign, and they would not want to miss the services of Kroos for that one. Given that it is still early in the season, it would be understandable if Zinedine Zidane and co. are cautious about Kroos's return, in the hope of managing him for the more decisive parts of the season.

Real Madrid are already missing Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Marco Asensio and Marcelo through injury, and have already dropped a couple of La Liga points this season.

They began their season with a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad at Anoeta, before the comeback win against Real Betis in Seville. After being down 2-1, Real Madrid equalised through an own-goal, before a Sergio Ramos penalty sealed the three points for them.