"Real Madrid are no mugs" – Agbonlahor warns Liverpool star Mohamed Salah about Instagram post that 'could come back to bite him'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated that Mohamed Salah could regret his defiant stance when Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Egypt international took to social media to state that he has a score to settle against Los Blancos after they booked their spot in the final.

However, Agbolanhor believes those words could backfire. Speaking on TalkSport, the 35-year-old said:

"I think [Liverpool] will be [delighted]. But I wouldn't be over delighted. Mo Salah posted on Instagram last night like he's got a score to settle, he posted that on his Instagram. And I'm thinking sometimes that can come back to bite you.

"Real Madrid are no mugs, last night they showed that they were the better team for most of the game for me. They've still got some good players.

"And they can rest all their players now for three weeks, three-and-a-half weeks. The La Liga's won, so they probably won't play again now for three weeks. Get your feet up, get massages, a little bit of training. Liverpool have got to play their best team every game."

The final will be a reenactment of the 2018 decider where Mohamed Salah suffered an arm fracture that many still believe was intentional on Sergio Ramos' part.

Real Madrid booked their spot in the showpiece event with a spectacular turnaround against Manchester City at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The English champions held a two-goal advantage heading into the 90th minute but Rodrygo's quickfire brace forced extra-time.

Karim Benzema won and dispatched a penalty in extra-time to send Real Madrid through to the final where they will face Liverpool on May 28.

The Reds themselves overcame a defiant Villarreal side to progress to their third UEFA Champions League final in the last five years. They also have an enthralling Premier League title race with Manchester City that is set to go down to the wire.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in the hunt for a unique quadruple and are guaranteed to play the maximum number of matches that was possible at the start of the season.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to lock horns in battle between European royalty

Two heritage sides will square off in the UCL decider

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the most prestigious clubs in terms of heritage in European football.

The recently-crowned Spanish champions have a long-running love story with the UEFA Champions League and will be participating in their 17th final later this month.

They have won 13 of their previous 16 finals and are by far the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Liverpool, for their part, have been champions on six occasions, with Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield helping to restore them back to the summit of the game.

The two sides have clashed in the final of the UEFA Champions League/European Cup in the past, winning one each. The Reds triumphed in the final of the 1980-81 European Cup, with Alan Kennedy scoring the sole goal to guide the Merseysiders to a 1-0 home win.

Real Madrid enacted revenge 37 years later when Gareth Bale stepped off the bench to score a brace in a 3-1 victory to complete a three-peat in Ukraine.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar