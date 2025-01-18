Real Madrid named best team in the world for 2024 by IFFHS

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has crowned Spanish giants Real Madrid as the best team in the world for 2024. The honour comes after Los Blancos picked up five pieces of silverware last year, further extending their dominance in European football.

Real Madrid won the Supercopa de Espana in January 2024 before winning the LaLiga title at the end of the 2023-24 season. They also won the UEFA Champions League for a record-extending 15th time after defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. Los Blancos began the 2024-25 season with a triumph in the UEFA Super Cup at the expense of Atalanta before winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Doha.

Los Blancos have now won the award five times following similar triumphs in 2000, 2002, 2014, and 2017, all years in which they won the Champions League. They also won the 2024 Men's Club of the Year award at the Ballon d'Or gala in November for their league and Champions League triumphs.

Los Blancos had two players, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, finish among the top three for both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year, with Vinicius Jr winning the latter. Their coach, Ancelotti, was named the Men's Coach of the Year for both awards.

Real Madrid have had a disappointing start to 2025, suffering a historic 5-2 hammering at the hands of Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana. They will be eager to bounce back when they host Las Palmas on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga.

Endrick saves the day for Real Madrid in pivotal Copa del Rey win

18-year-old forward Endrick was the hero for Real Madrid as they claimed a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash. The Brazil international scored twice in extra time to help his side qualify for the quarterfinals.

Fresh from a 5-2 humbling at the hands of Barcelona, Carlo Ancelotti's side lined up to face Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr put Los Blancos ahead before Jonathan Bamba and Marcos Alonso equalised for Celta to force extra time.

Endrick scored in extra time to put his side ahead before Federico Valverde added a fourth goal. The 18-year-old Endrick scored once more just before the game ended to ensure his side's safe passage to the last eight of the competition.

