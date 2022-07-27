Real Madrid new signing could be deployed in unfamiliar position by Carlo Ancelotti for 2022-23 season

Real Madrid may be set to deploy new signing Antonio Rudiger in an unfamiliar position under Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Rudiger, 29, made his first appearance for Los Blancos in the side's 1-0 pre-season defeat to El Clasico rivals Barcelona on July 24.

The German defender surprisingly played at left-back, a position the former AS Roma star is not familiar with.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti appears to have been satisfied with what he saw from Rudiger in the position.

He told reporters following the loss to Barca (via Daily Mail):

"I liked him (Rudiger) a lot. I am not crazy and he is very intelligent."

The Italian coach continued with his analysis by claiming that he didn't want to disrupt last season's centre-back partnership.

David Alaba lined up alongside Eder Militao for large spades of the campaign.

Ancelotti continued:

"He (Rudiger) can play in that position, just as he can also change in the match with Alaba. They didn’t do so today, because it went well. (Alaba) as a left-back...only when necessary. I don’t want to change the pair from last year."

Rudiger arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

The German defender impressed during his time at Stamford Bridge, particularly under current Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

He made 78 appearances under the German tactician and was instrumental in the west London giants' UEFA Champions League success in 2021.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger better off at centre-back

Antonio Rudiger has had huge success at centre-back

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seems to be experimenting during pre-season and his latest idea is trying Antonio Rudiger at left-back.

It seems highly unlikely the German defender was signed to take up the role given the success he had at centre-back for Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old's pace may be something Ancelotti is taking into account given that he was the Blues' fastest player reaching a speed of 21.88 mph, as per Speedsdb.

Not only that, but the German possesses a deadly strike having scored some stunning goals during his career.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



Now they're back together in Madrid. Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois played 33 games together at Chelsea and kept 16 clean sheets.Now they're back together in Madrid. Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois played 33 games together at Chelsea and kept 16 clean sheets. 🔒Now they're back together in Madrid. ⚪️ https://t.co/wtwMhE814s

He is versatile and accomplished in taking up pretty much any position, but if you want Rudiger to flourish, he is at his best when played at centre-back.

It is difficult to displace David Alaba or Eder Militao, however, given the success they had playing with one another last season.

The duo were key defensively for Real Madrid in winning both the La Liga title and the Champions League.

Madrid conceded just 31 goals in the league last season and Alaba and Militao's partnership played a huge role.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far