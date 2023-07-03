Real Madrid new signing Joselu is married to club legend's wife's twin

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of striker Joselu from Espanyol on a season-long loan with the option to buy the player on a permanent deal next summer.

One would be rubbing their eyes if they ever caught a glimpse of Joeslu's wife, Melanie Canizares, and Dani Carjaval's spouse, Daphne Canizares, together. However, several reports have revealed the wives of the Spain internationals are, in fact, twin sisters.

Speaking about his relationship with Carvajal and returning to Real Madrid in a recent press conference, Joselu said (via Sportsmanor):

"Carvajal hasn’t said too much about it, but you can imagine how excited his wife and my wife are about it. We shared a dressing room 11 or 12 years ago and we had a good relationship then and, obviously, an even closer one now. I hope I can celebrate many successes with him."

Los Blancos have completed the Spanish striker's signing amid rumours of Kylian Mbappe's impending arrival. During his stay at Espanyol, Joselu made 38 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in all competitions.

The former Stoke City forward called Real Madrid his most important club, saying:

"When you leave here, you always dream of coming back. I’m very proud that today is the day I return. I would like to say thank you for being able to be here. I’m going to give my all, it’s the most important club in my life. They have taught me values that I’ve never forgotten throughout my career."

"To win everything" - Jude Bellingham on his goals ahead of first season with Real Madrid

Midfielder Jude Bellingham recently completed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Los Blancos secured the services of the England international for £88.5 million on a six-year deal.

The 20-year-old spent three years in Germany, during which he made 132 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 24 goals and providing 25 assists across all competitions.

Bellingham revealed his intentions following his big-money move. He said (via The Guardian):

"When you ask me what my biggest ambitions are in the game, it’s to win everything. And I’m not afraid to say that. Everyone should have that goal I feel like as professional footballers."

It'll be interesting to see how Bellingham adjusts to life in Spain.

