Real Madrid News Roundup: Carvajal potentially out for the season, Los Blancos handed massive boost ahead of Chelsea clash and more | 29th April, 2021

Real Madrid are entering a crucial stage of the season with still a lot to play for. Zinedine Zidane's side are second in the La Liga standings, just two points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos will host Osasuna on Saturday before facing Chelsea in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash next week. Zidane knows that his side can't afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Real Madrid on 29th April, 2021.

Dani Carvajal could miss rest of the season

Real Madrid have confirmed that Spanish full-back Dani Carvajal has picked up a substantial muscle injury and will be out of action for the next few weeks.

A statement on Real Madrid's official website read:

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg. His recovery will be monitored."

Diario AS reports that the injury will likely keep Carvajal out for the rest of the season. The Spaniard could also potentially miss the European Championships in June.

Dani Carvajal 'is ruled out for the rest of the season' after tearing his hamstring https://t.co/EduAYBRnO1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 29, 2021

Real Madrid handed injury boost as Sergio Ramos nears return

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is close to making his return to the squad. The Spaniard picked up a calf injury while on international duty and has been out of action for over a month.

Ramos has now returned to full training with the first team and could be available for selection against Osasuna on Saturday.

However, it remains to be seen whether Zinedine Zidane will immediately re-introduce the Spaniard back into the fray after such a lengthy injury layoff.

ℹ BREAKING: Sergio Ramos is back in training with the team. #rmlive 🏃‍♂️✅ pic.twitter.com/COyEIP8GLM — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) April 29, 2021

Xabi Alonso reveals his worst memory at Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Spain legend Xabi Alonso has revealed his worst-ever memory over his five-year spell at the club.

The former midfielder was a guest on Jamie Carragher's Greatest Game podcast, where he told his former teammate:

"The league game in Camp Nou we lost 5-0 and that was the worst night I've ever lived on a football pitch. After 20 minutes I wanted to leave, to go home, shower and to go home. It was so painful. It gave us a big determination. We couldn't be too nice or we wouldn't have beaten them [the next season]."