Real Madrid News Roundup: Club linked with a move for French defender, Zidane says he wanted Odegaard to stay, and more - 7th February 2021 

Real Madrid picked up a much-needed victory against Huesca on Saturday to stay second in the table. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Real Madrid from 7th February 2021:

Real Madrid linked with a move for Lucas Hernandez

Real Madrid are eyeing a swoop for Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez, who has reportedly grown disillusioned with the lack of starts.

Hernandez has managed just ten starts in the Bundesliga this season, and isn’t the preferred option at left-back or even in a more central role.

As per Defensa Central, Real Madrid could take advantage of the situation and sign the Frenchman. Los Blancos could be without Sergio Ramos next season, and have been heavily linked with a move for Hernandez’s teammate David Alaba as well.

AC Milan want to keep Brahim Diaz

AC Milan reportedly want to keep on loan Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz beyond his season long loan deal that comes to an end next summer.

Diaz has impressed for AC Milan this season as the Rossoneri aim to end Juventus’ title dominance in the Serie A.

The 21-year old has played 15 times in the league, and has scored once and provided three assists in the process.

Advertisement

As per Calciomercato (via SempreMilan), Milan representatives are set to have a meeting with Real Madrid to potentially extend Diaz’s loan stay, or sign him permanently.

#ACMilan's signings since last summer by minutes played (all competitions):



➤ Tonali - 1496'

➤ Brahim Diaz - 1251'

➤ Dalot - 1156'

➤ Hauge - 785'

➤ Kalulu - 684'

➤ Tatarusanu - 480'

➤ Tomori - 160'

➤ Meite - 153'

➤ Mandzukic - 37'



⌚🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LFrgSYFrGG — MilanData📊 (@acmilandata) February 3, 2021

Zidane says Odegaard wanted to leave for regular football

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he tried to convince Martin Odegaard to stay at the club, but the attacker wanted to move for regular football.

Odegaard made just seven appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga, and moved to Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window.

The Norwegian had a good spell at Real Sociedad last season, but it wasn’t enough to force his way into the Real Madrid lineup this season.

Zidane has said the attacker could have had some playing time at Real Madrid because of the number of games in the second half of the season, but he wanted to leave.

"Odegaard? He wanted to leave, we talked two, three times about it. He wanted to play and I told him to stay and fight for his place,” Zidane said.

"I wanted him back from his loan [at Real Sociedad last season] and I told him to stay because the season is still very long and he would have had his chances.

Advertisement

"But he wanted to leave and play. I really wanted him in my squad," he added.