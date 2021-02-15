Real Madrid News Roundup: Dani Ceballos price set, Sergio Ramos update and more | February 14th, 2021

Real Madrid have managed to keep themselves in the hunt for the La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Valencia on Sunday. Zinedine Zidane knows that his side can't afford to make any more mistakes if they hope to catch Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Los Blancos are now second in La Liga, five points behind Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand.

With that being said, here are the latest news surrounding Real Madrid.

Real Madrid ready to sell Dani Ceballos

Ceballos hasn't had much game-time this season

Real Madrid are ready to sell Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos at the end of the season. Ceballos is currently on loan at Arsenal for the second season running.

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid have set a price of £22 million on Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard has stated that he would prefer to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu next season. But the scenario now looks unlikely.

Ceballos has been a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season. He was reportedly close to cutting short his loan deal during the January transfer window in search of more playing time.

Keeping Sergio Ramos a priority for Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has been a great servant for the club

Real Madrid are ready to finalize a new contract for club captain Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer.

According to Fichajes, club president Fiorentino Perez is ready to conclude negotiations with Ramos' camp after being encouraged by their recent interactions. The defender is set to sign a new deal which would include a 10% pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramos has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Juventus. But all those rumors will be put to rest very soon, it seems.

David Alaba's alternatives revealed

Alaba is one of the best players in the world

Negotiations to sign David Alaba at the end of the season as a free agent have hit a stumbling block over the Bayern Munich star's asking price. Real Madrid have been the favorites to land the Austrian, but now it seems they might be looking at alternative options.

According to AS, Real Madrid have a list of alternative centre-backs that they would target if the Alaba deal falls through. The list includes the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and Pau Torres from Villareal.

However, the alternative options will prove to be very expensive for the club. Alaba is currently in the final five months of his current contract with Bayern Munich and has no intention of extending his contract with the German outfit.