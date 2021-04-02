Real Madrid News Roundup: Haaland prefers move to Spain, Zidane cautious over Hazard return and more | 2nd April, 2021

Real Madrid are in the thick of things at the top of the La Liga. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently third on the table, six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zidane will be confident in his side's form as they enter the final stages of the season but will know that his players can't afford to slip up if they are to end the season with silverware.

With that being said, here is the latest news about Real Madrid on 2nd April, 2021.

Erling Haaland wants a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona

Haaland is set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Erling Haaland reportedly wants to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer. The Norwegian's agent and his were in Spain yesterday and met with representatives of the two Spanish heavyweights to discuss a summer move.

Haaland is being pursued by a host of clubs, but according to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona and Real Madrid are his preferred destinations.

Confirmed. Mino Raiola is in Madrid *right now* after leaving Barcelona on a private flight. There is also the Haaland’s father with him.



After meeting with Barcelona president Laporta, Raiola will talk today also with Real Madrid about Haaland deal. ⚪️ #Haaland #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard return to training

Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard have returned to training ahead of schedule and the duo were pictured training with the first-team this morning.

Kroos and Hazard were expected to be out for much longer spells. Their return from injury will be a huge boost to Zinedine Zidane, considering Real Madrid's schedule between now and the end of the season. Real Madrid, however, will still be without club captain Sergio Ramos for a month after the Spaniard picked up an injury on international duty.

Both Kroos and Hazard have trained with their @realmadriden teammates today 💪https://t.co/uEPu9Yerr1 pic.twitter.com/hIiHVblgji — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 2, 2021

Zidane to ease Eden Hazard back into the team

Hazzard has had a torrid time with injuries.

Manager Zinedine Zidane will take a cautious approach to Eden Hazard returning to the Real Madrid first-team. The Belgian has struggled with injuries since joining Madrid and Zidane does not want to take any more chances with his fitness.

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Eibar on Saturday, Zidane was asked about when he expects Hazard to return to the pitch.

"We don't have a plan with Hazard. We are not going to force anything. We will take it step by step. I can't tell you exactly when I see him playing. If it's in three days, all the better. If it's in 10 days, fine. We are happy because he is better," responded Zidane.

The Belgian has already missed a good chunk of the season due to injury and has struggled to find form due to his lack of regular playing time.