Real Madrid News Roundup: Eden Hazard to play against Elche, latest on Brazilian's injury, and more - 25th December 2020

Real Madrid have one more game to play this year, and will look to keep up their impressive form in La Liga and close 2020. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Real Madrid:
Eden Hazard set to feature for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will face Elche in their final game of 2020, and we could perhaps see Eden Hazard make his return from his injury.
The Belgian picked up a thigh injury towards the end of November, but returned to training and made the Real Madrid bench against Granada on Thursday.
Zinedine Zidane did not use the Belgian as Real Madrid managed a 2-0 win, but we could see Hazard get some playing time against Elche come the 30th of this month.
As per MARCA’s Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa, Hazard is expected to get 30 minutes next week as Real Madrid will hope to finish 2020 on a winning note and close the gap to Atletico Madrid.
Rodrygo ruled out for three months
Real Madrid winger Rodrygo will be unavailable for three months after suffering a hamstring injury in their last game against Granada. The Brazilian was starting to impress Zidane and got a few starts in the last few weeks.
The Real Madrid official website released a report that stated:
“Following tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle.”
Rodrygo played 11 times in La Liga for Real Madrid before his injury, and provided four assists in the process. His only goal for Los Blancos this season came in the Champions League.
Kubo could leave Villarreal in January
Takefusa Kubo has struggled for playing time in his loan spell at Villarreal, and is expected to leave in the January transfer window.
The 19-year old featured 13 times in La Liga for Villarreal this season, but has made the starting lineup just twice. The Japanese hasn’t managed a single goal or assist, and isn’t manager Unai Emery’s preferred option at the moment.
As per AS, Kubo could leave Villarreal for another club. Real Sociedad and Real Betis are being touted as potential destinations.
Kubo is yet to make a senior appearance for Real Madrid, and spent last season on loan at Real Mallorca.Published 26 Dec 2020, 10:23 IST