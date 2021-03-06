Real Madrid News Roundup: Karim Benzema returns from injury, Los Blancos ready to sign forward and more | 5th March, 2021

Real Madrid will be looking to close the gap at the top of La Liga when they take on Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently third in the league, five points behind Diego Simeone's men at the top of the table. They have been in good form lately and are unbeaten in their last six games.

Here are the latest Real Madrid news on 5th March, 2021.

Real Madrid handed Karim Benzema injury boost

Real Madrid have missed Karim Benzema's presence up front

Real Madrid have been handed a huge boost as Karim Benzema appears to have returned from injury just in time to face Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has missed the last three games due to a muscular injury. His absence badly affected Los Blancos in the goalscoring department.

It now seems like Zinedine Zidane will be able to call upon Benzema for Real Madrid's crucial clash on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether the forward will start the game, but his return from injury could provide Real Madrid with the edge they need to knock off their city rivals.

Advertisement

Real Madrid to go all in for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to bring Kylian Mbappe to the club in the summer. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman in the past few years, but it now seems that Florentino Perez is ready to pull the trigger on the move.

Advertisement

According to Marca, Real Madrid are willing to pay the €180 million asking price that PSG have set for Kylian Mbappe, as they are looking for a goalscorer to replace the aging Karim Benzema. The report also states that Los Blancos will pursue Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland if a deal for Mbappe falls through. Haaland would set Real Madrid back by €150 million.

Real Madrid would be willing to part ways with French defender Raphael Varane to fund a move for either of the two strikers.

Eden Hazard suffers injury setback

Eden Hazard in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been dealt another injury blow as Eden Hazard is set to miss a few more weeks through injury. The Belgian has been on the sidelines for the club's last six games due to a muscle injury and was set to make his return soon.

However, according to Marca, Hazard appears to have re-aggravated his muscle injury and will miss a few more weeks of action. The Belgian was aiming to be back in contention for Real Madrid's UEFA Champion's League second leg against Atalanta, but that looks highly unlikely now.

Hazard has only made eight appearances for Real Madrid in La Liga this season.

‼️ Days after taking this photo, Eden Hazard felt pain in his injured area and had to go back to training inside the facilities. Both Fede and Rodrygo have returned but Hazard's recovery has taken a step back. #rmlive 🚑 🚨



— MARCA pic.twitter.com/w7AEskJ5up — Los Blancos Live (@blancoslive) March 5, 2021