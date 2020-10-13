Real Madrid did not buy any players this summer - just as Florentino Perez revealed way before the window began. They are now planning for the future and rumours suggest that they will be going big in the market soon.

Here are the top Real Madrid new stories of the day.

Marco Asensio opens up on his injury

Marco Asensio opened up about his recovery from injury and said that it was a tough time for him. The Real Madrid star spoke to Onda Cero and revealed that he was scared if he will ever get to play again. He said:

"My injury is an experience that has strengthened me in all ways. The injury has changed me. Everyday is a battle against yourself, trying to improve. Every day there is a different goal because if not, you take a step back in the recovery process."

"You go from playing football to not being able to move. Rehabilitation was hard, a lot of pain at first, it's a constant fight against yourself. Many days I had to ask myself if I would ever play again."

Real Madrid to target Erling Haaland if Mbappe move fails

Real Madrid are keen on signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG, but the move is not going to be easy by any means. The Frenchman is touted as the best young player right now and will be a top target for the club soon.

The forward has also been linked with Liverpool, but it is PSG's stance that makes him unattainable. The Ligue 1 side are not willing to let go of him any time soon, but his contract is set to expire in a couple of years.

However, Real Madrid have a back-up plan, and Marca report that they will make a move for Erling Haaland if they fail to land Mbappe.

El Clasico date and time confirmed

Real Madrid travel to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona in El Clasico next weekend and LaLiga have announced the date and time for the same. The two great rivals are set to lock horns on the 24th of October at 16:00 CEST.

Los Blancos could be without Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal and Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that there are no more players on the injury list for the game.