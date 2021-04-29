Real Madrid News Roundup: Marcelo could miss Chelsea game, Los Blancos interested in swap deal involving Bundesliga hitman and more | 28th April, 2021

As Real Madrid continue their preparations for Osasuna's visit on Saturday, they will have an eye on their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg meeting against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's men will have to score at Stamford Bridge in order to stay in the tie, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Zidane knows that Real Madrid have the quality to get past Chelsea, but he will hope that his side come away unscathed from their clash against Osasuna at the weekend.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Real Madrid on 28th April, 2021.

Marcelo could miss Chelsea clash

Marcelo in action for Real Madrid

Marcelo is in danger of missing the second leg of Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea. The Brazilian full-back has reportedly been called up to monitor a polling station during local elections on the day Los Blancos are scheduled to fly out to London.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have made an appeal to have Marcelo excused from the commitment. But they are yet to receive any official authorisation by the governing body.

WIth Ferland Mendy still doubtful, Marcelo was penciled in to start against Chelsea next week. But Zidane may have to change his gameplan if the Brazilian is unavailable for the match.

Real Madrid mulling over swap deal involving Andre Silva

Silva has been on fire this season

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva. The Portuguese international has been in stunning form this season, having scored 26 goals in 31 games for the German outfit.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are willing to offer Luka Jovic to Frankfurt in a swap deal involving Silva. Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt and he is not part of Zinedine Zidane's future plans.

The report states that Los Blancos would be willing to offer Frankfurt an extra €20 million in order to get the deal over the line.

Real Madrid make decision over Jules Kounde

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Jules Kounde as their primary centre-back target in the summer. It is believed that Los Blancos, who were deciding between the Sevilla man and Villarreal's Pau Torres, have chosen to go with the Frenchman.

Diario AS reports that with both Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos' futures in doubt, Kounde has been prioritized as a potential Real Madrid signing in the summer.

The Frenchman could potentially join David Alaba at the heart of Real Madrid's defense if a deal does materialize.