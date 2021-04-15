Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos progress to UCL semi-finals, Zinedine Zidane speaks after Liverpool clash and more | 14th April, 2021

Real Madrid have qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after a 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Los Blancos took a 3-1 first-leg lead to Anfield and defended it valiantly. Zinedine Zidane's side will now face Chelsea in the next round of the competition, as they aim to win their 5th UCL title in the last 8 years.

With that in mind, here's the latest Real Madrid news on 15th April, 2021.

Zinedine Zidane speaks after Real Madrid victory

Zinedine Zidane has spoken about Real Madrid's progression to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The French tactician knows that there is still a lot to be done this season before Los Blancos accomplish anything. The club is challenging for both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

He told Marca after the game:

"We knew we were going to suffer and we were expecting Liverpool to start strongly in the first 15 minutes. That's normal. It's the quarter finals of the Champions League. In the end, we're through and we're very happy. We're all united and the team always turns up and wants more. We haven't won anything yet, but we're still alive in two competitions. We're going to rest a bit because we still have matches before [the Chelsea tie]."

Zinedine Zidane's tactics pay off against Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane deployed unorthodox tactics at Anfield as Real Madrid were able to keep Liverpool at bay throughout the game.

In the absence of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, the Frenchman decided to play Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde in the right-back position. This turned out to be a masterstroke, as Valverde's passing ability and technical prowess helped shackle the dangerous Sadio Mane for most of the game.

The Uruguayan went back into midfield midway through the second half after Zidane brought on Alvaro Odriozola to take his place at right back.

However, the shift that Valverde put in at right-back was instrumental in nullifying Liverpool's dangerous attack.

Erling Haaland set to stay at Borussia Dortmund

Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid target Erling Haaland is set to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer after his agent Mino Raiola confirmed talks with the German club regarding the striker's future.

Haaland looked destined to move to a bigger club in the summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both reportedly interested in his signature. However, Raiola has put those rumours to rest for now. He said:

"I can confirm I was in Dortmund to talk. [Sporting director] Michael Zorc let us know very clearly that Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell Haaland this summer. I respect that opinion but it doesn’t mean that I agree with it. Borussia were very clear about their mindset and approach and we agree about that."

Watzke:



🎙️"Everybody writes 'Erling Haaland will next season play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, or for this or this'. The only way is to look after 1 September at where he is playing. I think I know where he will be playing but that is all I have to say."#BVB



(@BBCSport) pic.twitter.com/kj1JMGJ449 — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 14, 2021