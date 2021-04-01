Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos star out of Liverpool UCL clash, 3 superstars shortlisted for summer, and more | 1st April, 2021

Real Madrid went into the international break on a three-game winning streak.

Despite an inconsistent campaign, Zinedine Zidane's side are third in La Liga, six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, while they are also in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Real Madrid host Eibar on Saturday before welcoming Liverpool in midweek for the first leg of their last-eight Champions League clash.

On that note, let's have a look at the latest Real Madrid news on 1st April, 2021

Sergio Ramos ruled out of Liverpool clash

Sergio Ramos picked up an injury on international duty with Spain.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been ruled of Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool because of a calf injury.

Real Madrid's official injury report about Sergio Ramos reads:

"Following the tests carried out today on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored."

The 35-year-old had just returned to action for Spain after a long injury layoff but now faces another spell on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen whether Ramos will be fit for the El Clasico next weekend, as well as the concluding leg of Real Madrid's quarter-final against Liverpool.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is set to miss both legs of the quarter-final against Liverpool after suffering a muscle injury.#UCL pic.twitter.com/ppTzFnrDqn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 1, 2021

Real Madrid resigned to losing Lucas Vazquez in the summer

Lucas Vazquez in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to lose their wide man Lucas Vazquez at the end of the season. The Spaniard, who is in the final few months of his contract at the club, is free to negotiate with other clubs over a summer move.

According to ABC Deportes, Vazquez has rejected Real Madrid's final contract offer. He will leave the club at the end of the season, despite Zinedine Zidane reportedly trying to convince the player to stay.

It remains to be seen where Vazquez eventually lands up at. Manchester United and Leeds are interested in his services, while Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed to a deal to bring the player to Germany in the summer.

Real Madrid prepare summer shortlist

Real Madrid have been interested in Kylian Mbappe for a long time.

Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash in the summer, with the club reportedly targetting three superstars to bring to the Bernabeu.

According to El Chiringuito, Los Blancos are preparing to break the bank, as they have made Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and David Alaba their main targets for the summer.

Although it is unlikely they would secure all three players, Los Blancos are ready for a huge summer of spending.

ℹ️ Real Madrid have 3 clear goals for this summer: Mbappé (PSG), Haaland (BVB) and Alaba (Bayern). [@jpedrerol] 🇫🇷🇳🇴🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/CtbpzNjIGU — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 31, 2021