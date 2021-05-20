Real Madrid News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to pay €100m for French Superstar, Zidane set to inform club of his final decision and more – 20 May 2021

Real Madrid were buoyed by the return of Raphael Varane to training on Wednesday as they prepare for their showdown against Villarreal on Saturday. Los Blancos are already without Toni Kroos, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and were also sweating on the fitness of skipper Sergio Ramos and Varane.

However, the Frenchman has provided Zinedine Zidane with a much-needed boost after making himself available for the weekend’s game.

Los Blancos face the Yellow Submarines with the La Liga title up for grabs. Zidane will have to decide whether to go with the proven pairing of Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez or introduce Varane into the setup for the crucial fixture.

On that note, let’s look at the top Real Madrid news on 20 May 2021.

Real Madrid willing to pay €100m for French Superstar

Kylian Mbappe

It is no secret that Real Madrid are eager to secure the services of Paris Saint-German star Kylian Mbappe, whose current contract expires in 2022. Los Blancos are aware that Mbappe is also eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants, however, will have to convince PSG to sell their prized asset.

🚨| Real Madrid are willing to pay €100m for Mbappe, not more.@jpedrerol — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 19, 2021

According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to pay €100m for Mbappe this summer. However, they will not entertain a swap deal involving Vinicius Jr. If the Ligue 1 giants ask for €200m for the Frenchman, Mbappe could refuse to sign a contract extension and join Los Blancos for free next summer.

Zidane set to inform Real Madrid about his future on Friday

According to reports, Zidane will inform Real Madrid about his final decision about his future on Friday. The Frenchman’s future remains unresolved at the moment, with multiple reports claiming he is about to cut ties with Los Blancos at the end of the season.

🚨| Zidane will inform Florentino Perez about his decision TOMORROW. The president will know whether to look for a new coach before the Villarreal game.@_SergioValentin [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 20, 2021

However, it now appears that Florentino Perez will know whether Real Madrid need to look for a new manager before the Villarreal game.

Los Blancos have already prepared a shortlist of candidates to replace the Frenchman, with Massimiliano Allegri and club legend Raul among the favorites to take over the reins if Zidane leaves.

Gareth Bale's future could hinge on Harry Kane exit

Gareth Bale

According to AS, Gareth Bale’s future could be intertwined with that of Harry Kane, The Real Madrid star is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur and Los Blancos are eager to offload the player.

Kane could spark a bidding war for his services in the summer and if he ends up leaving Spurs, the club could look to extend the Welshman’s stay in the Premier League for another season.

Bale’s current contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022 and he has enjoyed a splendid campaign with Spurs, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists. The move would benefit all parties and Bale could even join the Premier League side on a free transfer next summer.