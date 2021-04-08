Real Madrid News Roundup: Mbappe destined for Madrid, Los Blancos pursue Bayern Munich defender and more | 8th April, 2021

Real Madrid are gearing up for the El Clasico on Saturday and Zinedine Zidane will know his side cannot afford to lose if they are to have a chance of winning the La Liga this season.

A win for Los Blancos will see them overtake Barcelona and put them level on points with league-leaders Atletico Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's side have been in excellent form and will back themselves to come away with a victory on Saturday.

With that being said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on 8th April, 2021.

Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the summer

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world.

According to Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol, Real Madrid are very close to confirming the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe from PSG. The Spanish club have been heavily linked with the forward, and are set to finalize a deal in the summer.

"I've said that Real Madrid's objective is to sign [Erling] Haaland and Mbappe, and [David] Alaba. Alaba is easier and we'll have to see if Dortmund agree to sell Haaland this season. But, I know that Real Madrid have more confidence about being able to sign Mbappe than Haaland," Pedrerol told Marca,

"I think it's much easier right now for Mbappe to come to Real Madrid than Haaland. I consider it as done that Mbappe will play for Real Madrid next season. We'll see what the deal requires economically," Pedrerol added.

Hamit Altintop urges Real Madrid to extend Sergio Ramos' contract

Sergio Ramos is a free agent at the end of the season

Former Real Madrid forward Hamit Altintop believes that the Los Blancos should do whatever they can to extend club captain Sergio Ramos' contract. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his current deal at the club and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

"Sergio Ramos is amazing, on and off the pitch. He knows the rules. He knows what’s needed to get results, to win the biggest trophies. His experience is incredible. Not many players spend 15 or 16 years at Real Madrid. I have a lot of respect for him, and he deserves everything. Real would miss him badly if he left," Altintop told Goal.

Real Madrid join race for Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez in action for Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez in the summer. The Frenchman has failed to become a regular in the Bavarian side and Bayern are now ready to part ways with him in the summer.

According to El Gol Digital, the defender is valued by the German outfit at €45 million. The report also states that Atletico Madrid want to re-sign the centre-back, to ensure that he does not fall into the hands of their cross-town rivals.

