Real Madrid News Roundup: Star forward labeled 'laziest player', Los Blancos not planning on selling loanee and more | March 26th, 2021

Real Madrid have been in stellar form of late. Zinedine Zidane's side are unbeaten in their last ten games across all competitions and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

The Frenchman knows his side cannot afford a slip-up if they are to catch Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga. Los Blancos are currently third in the league, six points behind Diego Simeone's side at the top of the table.

That said, here is the latest Real Madrid news from March 26th, 2021

Eden Hazard labeled 'laziest player' in training

Eden Hazard has struggled with injuries throughout his Real Madrid tenure

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has labeled Belgian forward Eden Hazard as the 'laziest player' he has ever trained with. The Nigerian played alongside Hazard for six years at Stamford Bridge, and was recently asked about the Belgian in an interview with The Athletic.

The Nigerian believes the forward could've been even better than he was at Chelsea. Mikel explained:

"When we were training, he'd stand and wait for us until we finished. He was the laziest player, but then on Sundays, he was always the best in the game. He was incredible. I've always said that Hazard is one of the most gifted players. He had it all: power, skill, technique. He was right behind [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but only if he wanted it."

The Nigerian midfielder continued:

Advertisement

"He sometimes said 'yes, I want to be so good, I can be. Not as good as Messi because he's from another planet, but I think I can be close to Cristiano and even better'. Those were the words that came out of his mouth, but he's not that dedicated. He doesn't train well. He's the worst trainer I've ever played with."

Mikel Obi: "Hazard would arrive on Saturday and win the game for us, he was the man of the match. But on Monday and on Tuesday, he was in training and it was like he wasn't there. Standing, wandering. Everybody fighting, screaming in the games and he didn't do any of that." pic.twitter.com/dYql43JdNX — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) March 25, 2021

Real Madrid planning to integrate Brahim Diaz into starting XI

Brahim Diaz in action for AC Milan

Advertisement

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz plans to return to the club next season in order to fight for his place in the starting XI. The Spaniard is currently on loan at AC Milan and has caught the eye with his performances for the Rossoneri this season.

According to Diario AS, Diaz has already made his intentions clear for next season, and is keen on returning to Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez's seemingly imminent departure from Los Blancos has opened up a spot for Diaz, and the Spaniard aims to break into Real Madrid's starting XI next season.

Zinedine Zidane is also reportedly aware of the winger's potential and is keen to give Diaz an opportunity to show what he can do next season.

📰 From Spain: #ACMilan tell Brahim Diaz to put pressure on Real Madrid to boost chances of stayinghttps://t.co/bHPqJuHzRN #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) March 26, 2021

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has impressed at Arsenal this season

Real Madrid reportedly do not want to part ways with Martin Odegaard at the end of the season. The Norwegian is currently on loan at Arsenal after finding playing-time hard to come by under Zinedine Zidane.

Advertisement

According to Marca, Los Blancos have made it clear that they do not want to sell the Norwegian midfielder in the summer. Odegaard, however, is still waiting to receive assurances about his playing-time under Zinedine Zidane, before making a decision on his future.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are keen to make the Norwegian's deal a permanent one in the summer, as Mikel Arteta sees Odegaard as a major part of his future plans going forward.