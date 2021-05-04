Real Madrid News Roundup: Team news ahead of Chelsea clash, Alaba contract details revealed and more | 3rd May, 2021

Real Madrid will next take on Chelsea in their crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday. Los Blancos will be without Raphael Varane against the Blues due to injury.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1, Zinedine Zidane knows that his side have to score at Stamford Bridge to have any chance of progressing to the final.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Real Madrid on 3rd May, 2021.

Real Madrid team news ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg clash

Rapahel Varane has been ruled out of the Chelsea clash due to injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that French defender Raphael Varane will miss their crucial clash against Chelsea after injuring his groin against Osasuna on Saturday.

An official statement from the club's website read:

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Raphaël Varane by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscle. His recovery will be monitored."

Los Blancos will, however, welcome back both Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy to the squad. The duo are certain to start in defense at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

⚽🌱👌 Final preparations ahead of our trip to London!#UCL pic.twitter.com/5BGgYUsCqf — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 3, 2021

David Alaba salary revealed

David Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba stands to earn as much as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos if he agrees to join the Spanish club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, as reported by AS, Alaba will earn €12 million per season at Real Madrid, which would put him in the same salary bracket as Sergio Ramos. It would also make Alaba the club's second highest earner behind Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Alaba is reportedly close to putting pen to paper and becoming a Real Madrid player at the end of the season.

David Alaba to Real Madrid, here we go soon! ⚪️



It’s never been in doubt since January, Real have always been leading the race.



Alaba is set to sign his contract with Real Madrid in May for €12m net salary per season.



📲 More details: https://t.co/2dwcQQZRln https://t.co/aL9C3nG34C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2021

Lucas Vazquez rejects Atletico Madrid move

Lucas Vazquez in action for Real Madrid

Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez has reportedly rejected a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer. Vazquez, who is currently in the final few months of his contract at Real Madrid, is on the verge of signing a new deal at the club.

According to AS, Vazquez has no intention of leaving Real Madrid for their rivals and would only be tempted to move to AC Milan if he fails to agree upon a contract extension at Madrid.

Vazquez's new contract is rumored to be a three-year extension with an option for a fourth year worth around €5 million per year.