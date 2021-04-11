Real Madrid News Roundup: Vinicius Jr. named UCL Player of the Week, Los Blancos suffer revenue loss, and more | 10th April, 2021

Real Madrid take on Barcelona on Saturday in the first El Clasico of the year, one that could decide the destination of the La Liga title this season.

Los Blancos have been in good form of late, winning their last five matches across all competitions. Zinedine Zidane will be confident of his side's chances of beating their eternal rivals, but he knows that he cannot underestimate Barcelona.

A win for Real Madrid will see them go level with league leaders Atletico Madrid and one point ahead of Barcelona.

On that note, let's have a look at the latest Real Madrid news as on 10th April 2021

Vinicius Jr wins UCL Player of the Week

Vinicius Jr. scored a brace against Liverpool in midweek

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has been named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for his brace against Liverpool in the first leg of the quarter-final. Real Madrid won 3-1 on the night ahead of their trip to Anfield next week.

The Brazilian was in the running for the award alongside PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea's Jorginho.

Real Madrid miss out on €15 million revenue

Real Madrid have been playing their home games without any spectators.

Real Madrid have reportedly lost out on €15 million in revenue in just four days.

Due to matches being played without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Real Madrid lost out on around €10 million in ticket sales in the Liverpool game.

Los Blancos were estimated to earn another €5 million for the Barcelona game, as per Marca.

Zinedine Zidane names Real Madrid XI for El Clasico

Zinedine Zidane has only made one change to his team from midweek.

Zinedine Zidane has revealed his team ahead of their crucial match against Barcelona on Saturday. The Frenchman has opted to rest Marco Asensio after the Spaniard put in a shift against Liverpool in midweek.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has taken Marco Asensio's place in the starting XI and will start on the right flank, with midweek hero Vinicius Jr to move over to the left.

Real Madrid Starting XI:

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema.