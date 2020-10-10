Real Madrid news roundup: Why Gareth Bale picked Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA give permission to play at smaller stadium, and more - 10th October 2020

Real Madrid stuck to their plans of not signing any big-name player this summer. The club also managed to offload some players who were deemed excess to requirements.

Now, the rumours of them signing big players are back. Here are the top Real Madrid stories of the day:

Why Gareth Bale went to Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale had many offers to leave Real Madrid this summer, but the Welshman picked his former side Tottenham Hotspur. His agent, Jonathan Barnett, has now revealed that the only reason for choosing Spurs over the other offers if his love for the club. He said:

“The most important thing is that Bale is smiling again. He loves Tottenham and he is enjoying life. He had to go somewhere that he wanted to be, it was never a question of money. He had several offers that weren’t right for him. When Tottenham came calling, he knew it was the right thing to do. He has had a difficult time recently and is now going to enjoy himself, he deserves to be happy and he is probably one of the best ambassadors for Great Britain that there has been.”

Bale has joined on a season-long loan and will be making his debut later this month.

Paul Pogba talks about Real Madrid... again

Paul Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time now, but no concrete offer has ever been made. The Frenchman's contract is expiring soon, and the rumours are back.

He was asked in a recent interview if he was still looking for a move to Real Madrid, when he said

“We have all heard that things have been said. What to say? Yes, all footballers would love to play for Real Madrid. It might be a dream. It is a dream for me, why not one day? But I play for Manchester United and I love my club. I perform for Manchester United, I have fun and I want to do everything to put the club where it deserves to be.”

Pogba’s current contract expires at the end of this season, but Manchester United have an option to extend it by another year. Mino Raiola has hinted that the midfielder could extend at the club, but a move back to Juventus or to Real Madrid is always on the cards.

UEFA Champions League matches at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

UEFA have granted Real Madrid permission to play their UEFA Champions League group stage matches at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that the consent is only for the group stages and will be reassessed before the knockout stages if Los Blancos qualify.

The Spanish giants have been playing their matches at the 6,000 seater stadium. The club remains committed to playing at Santiago Bernabeu only when fans are allowed back in the stadiums.