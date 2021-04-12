Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane on El Clasico win, Lucas Vazquez injury update, and more | 11th April, 2021

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in the first El Clasico of the year to go joint-top of the 2020-21 La Liga. Goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos were enough to ensure Los Blancos victory against their eternal rivals.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane will now be confident of his side's chances of winning the league title.

Before turning their attention back on the La Liga title race, Real Madrid travel to Anfield in midweek to take on Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Real Madrid have a 3-1 lead going into the game as they look to reach their first semi-final in the competition in three years.

On that note, let's have a look at the latest Real Madrid news as on 11th April 2021

Zidane in buoyant mood after Real Madrid's El Clasico victory

Zidane was ecstatic after his team's victory in the El Clasico on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane was overjoyed with his team's performance in the El Clasico on Saturday. The Frenchman sounded pleased with the result after beating Liverpool earlier in the week, saying in this regard:

"Nothing's going to change. A lot is still ahead. But you have to enjoy today and the next day what we did, because they were two very hard-fought games. We got two good results."

Zidane was also asked about the penalty controversy for a challenge on Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite. The Real Madrid manager, however, was pleased that Real Madrid were able to see out the game.

"If the referee has not whistled, it is because there is no penalty. The extra time can be three, four, five or six minutes, he decides. The most important thing for us is what we did on the field. We can be happy; it cannot be said that it was only because of the referee.

👔 Zidane: "We are very happy for the effort and work put in. I think we had a very good first half against a great rival. In the end we deserved the victory because we had many chances to score the third goal, which would have been perfect for us."#ElClásico | #HalaMadrid

Lucas Vazquez out for the season

Lucas Vazquez will miss the rest of the season.

Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a PCL injury on his left knee in the game against Barcelona.

Real Madrid's official statement about Vazquez's injury read:

"Following tests carried out today on Lucas Vázquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain on the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

It remains to be seen if the Spaniard will be fit in time for the European Championships this summer.

Lucas Vazquez's season is officially over due to injury. He's been highly valuable this season playing out of position and putting in important performances. IF he has played his last game for Real Madrid, what a game and season to end it. 🙌👏

Zidane bemoans physically demanding season

Zinedine Zidane has spoken about his side's fitness and the physical demands the long season has put on his squad.

Real Madrid have struggled with injuries this season, and Zidane has recognised the effect that has had on his squad. He told the media after the game:

"There are players with pain again. I don't know how we are going to end the season, but we are going to need everyone because we are physically at the limit. It's hard for us to finish games. But we are here, and we are alive. We are going to rest well, and we are going to see how to do it, how to rest better, and then prepare for Wednesday's game.