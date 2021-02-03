Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane's replacement found, Reguilon could return, and more - 3rd February 2021

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from their shock defeat to Levante when they face Huesca this weekend. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Real Madrid from 3rd February 2021:

Raul could be given first-team role if Zidane leaves in the summer

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is under pressure this season as his side are well behind Atletico Madrid in the title race. Top make things worse, Madrid were also dumped out of the Copa Del Rey by Levante.

The Champions League seems like the only piece of silverware they stand a chance of winning come the end of the season, and even that is a tough proposition for the struggling team.

As per Cadena Ser, Real Madrid will look to replace Zidane with the B team manager Raul, if the Frenchman decides to walk away in the summer or after his contract expires in 2022.

🚨🚨🌕| Raul Gonzalez is the main candidate to take over Real Madrid at the end of the season. Allegri is also an option, but Raul is the clear favorite at the moment. @ellarguero #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 3, 2021

Reguilon’s return to Real Madrid a real possibility

Sergio Reguilon has said he sees himself returning to Real Madrid someday. Los Blancos inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that saw him leave for Tottenham last summer.

The Spaniard was one of the most consistent players for Tottenham before his injury, and made 13 appearances for the North London outfit.

Real Madrid had several options at left-back, and did not need Reguilon, even though the 24-year old had performed admirably for Sevilla the year before.

Reguilon’s contract with Tottenham runs until 2025, but he has admitted the possibility of returning to Real Madrid still exists:

“Madrid is my home and where I have grown up and they have given me everything. The future is not known but that possibility exists,” Reguilon had said in November 2020.

Journalist Eduardo Inda has now claimed that the Spanish side are planning to exercise their clause to re-sign the full-back, and Reguilon has already approved a return.

🚨| Reguilon has said YES to return to Real Madrid. @elchiringuitotv [🥉] pic.twitter.com/gcNthgLe3M — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 3, 2021

Hazard might have picked up another injury

Eden Hazard missed training earlier this week, which has given rise to reports that the Belgian might have picked up another injury.

Hazard has already missed multiple matches this season because of injury issues, and it has hampered his rhythm and performances on the pitch.

As per Marca (via Football Espana) a medical report regarding his injury is yet to be made public, so it remains to be seen if he will feature this weekend when Real Madrid face Huesca.