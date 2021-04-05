Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane speaks ahead of Liverpool clash, Los Blancos make decision on Odegaard future and more | 5th April, 2021

Real Madrid are gearing up for the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool on Tuesday. Zinedine Zidane's side have a crucial two-week period ahead of them that could make or break their season.

After hosting Liverpool, Los Blancos will welcome Barcelona for an El Clasico which could decide the La Liga title race, before traveling to Anfield next week for the second leg of their Champions League tie.

Three wins from three would put Zidane's side in the perfect position to end the season with silverware, but that is easier said than done.

Without further ado, here is the latest Real Madrid news from April 5, 2021:

Zidane bullish about Real Madrid's chances ahead of Liverpool clash

Zidane is confident that his team can pull through

Zinedine Zidane feels his team are not being given the respect they deserve ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool. The Frenchman spoke to the press earlier today and was in a bullish mood, saying:

"I think my team has been underestimated. I trust my team a lot and I know what it can give. But we can't change what people think. We can only work day by day and while there is still a chance, we never give up. We are going to fight for everything. We have had difficult moments this season and now we are better but it doesn't mean anything tomorrow."

Real Madrid to part ways with Martin Odegaard

Odegaard has been great for Arsenal

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Martin Odegaard in the summer. The Norwegian is currently on loan at Arsenal and has impressed in his short stint under Mikel Arteta.

But according to 90 Min, the midfielder is not in Zidane's future plans and Los Blancos would like to sell him at the end of the season in order to help fund a move for either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are favorites to land the midfielder in the summer, but Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in the Norwegian. Odegaard would reportedly prefer a move to the Premier League as well.

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal, according to The Times 👀



It's reported Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers to help raise the money to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland 🤑 pic.twitter.com/jXSzJF10xl — Goal (@goal) April 2, 2021

Zidane refuses to entertain Salah transfer rumours

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane was asked about the rumors that Real Madrid would be interested in buying Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the future. But the Frenchman was quick to deflect the question. He said:

"He isn't my player. I have 25 players here, at the moment I'm a Real Madrid coach and I enjoy every day of the moment."

Salah was asked about his future at Liverpool last year and insinuated that a move to Spain could be on the cards. He told AS:

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future."

Salah on which team is most affected [Liverpool & Real Madrid] without fans:



"Anfield! I think everyone can say that. Anfield. We've lost a lot without our fans. I think we're the team that suffers most without fans." [Marca] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 29, 2021