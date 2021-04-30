Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane speaks ahead of Osasuna game, team news update and more | 30th April, 2021

Real Madrid are set to face Osasuna on Saturday although they are sure to be more concerned with the trip to London to face Chelsea in the Champions League next week.

Los Blancos go into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie knowing that they have to score against Chelsea in order to progress to the final. However, manager Zinedine Zidane will hope that his side can first come away unscathed from their clash against Osasuna.

With that being said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on 30th April, 2021.

Zidane fully focused on Osasuna clash

Zinedine Zidane addressed the media ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Osasuna on Saturday. The Frenchman insisted that his side are completely focused on the task at hand and would only worry about the semi-final against Chelsea after they secured all three points against the Spanish outfit.

"Before Wednesday, we first have to think about Saturday. Not everybody will be able to play. But, we’re going to put out the best team we can to win. We have to do things well tomorrow against Osasuna," said Zidane.

The Frenchman also talked about what Barcelona's defeat to Granada would mean in terms of the title race.

"No, it doesn’t change anything. What happens elsewhere, we can’t control that. I don’t get happy because of the defeats of our rivals. We need to work hard and we know it’ll be difficult. There are seven matches to go [including the Champions League final] and we’ll compete to the end," stated Zidane.

Real Madrid team news ahead of Osasuna clash

Sergio Ramos will have to wait till midweek to make his return.

Real Madrid has provided team news ahead of the clash against Osasuna. Club captain Sergio Ramos will not feature at the weekend, as the Spaniard only just returned from injury. However, he is likely to play against Chelsea in midweek.

Ferland Mendy and Federico Valverde will also not be available at the weekend, but Zidane is hopeful to have the pair back for the clash against the Blues. Meanwhile, the Spanish duo of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid squad to face Osasuna:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube

Defenders: Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Miguel Gutierrez

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Sergio Arribas, Antonio Blanco

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Mariano, Rodrygo

Real Madrid offer Lucas Vazquez improved contract

Vazquez in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have reportedly improved their contract offer to Lucas Vazquez in a last-ditch effort to keep the Spaniard at the club. Vazquez has been one of the more reliable players at Madrid this season and the Zidane is keen for him to remain in the club.

According to AS, Real Madrid have offered Vazquez a 3-year deal worth €5 million per season, with the possibility of a year's extension at the end of the deal. This is an improvement on their previous offer of €3.5 million per year, with the inclusion of a 10% salary cut. The Spaniard is now expected to agree to the new deal and extend his stay in Madrid.

🚨| JUST IN: Real Madrid raised its offer to Lucas Vázquez: a new contract for three years and another optional year. Including a salary increase to €5m. It now appears that Vázquez is closer to continuing at Real Madrid after recent talks between the two parties.@diarioas [🥈] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 30, 2021