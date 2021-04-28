Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane speaks after Chelsea clash, Hazard excited to be playing again and more | 27th April, 2021

Real Madrid drew 1-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea on Tuesday. Los Blancos went behind early in the first half after Chelsea's Christian Pulisic broke the deadlock. But a well-taken goal by Karim Benzema later in the half leveled the scores and set up a tantalizing second leg in London.

Zinedine Zidane's side host Osasuna in La Liga before their reverse Champions League fixture. The Spanish champions are also very much in the running for the league title as well. They are currently just one place and two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Real Madrid on 27th April, 2021.

Zidane reflects on Chelsea draw

Zidane is looking ahead to the 2nd leg

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes the 1-1 draw between Real Madrid and Chelsea was a fair result.

The Frenchman addressed the media after the game and assessed his team's performance. Zidane felt Los Blancos initially struggled with Chelsea's pressing style of play before dealing with it better in the second half.

"I think it’s a fair result. It’s true we struggled with the press at the start, but we rectified that. In the second half, we were much better. We had to change something at half time, so we had to do something different. Especially with the press. We had to be more together when pressing. We were more compact. In the end, the result is fair because we were playing against a very good team, with very fast players, especially in attack. This was a very even match and that’s how the second leg will surely be too," Zidane said.

Advertisement

Eden Hazard ready to help Real Madrid in final stretch of the season

Hazard was a 2nd half substitue for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard, who came off the bench against Real Betis in La Liga last weekend, made another cameo appearance versus his former club Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Belgian international is slowly getting back to full fitness after enduring a torrid season marred by injuries. When asked how he felt after facing his former employers, Hazard replied:

"It's always good to play against friends. I have a couple of friends over there, but now I am a Real Madrid player, so I just want to win. It doesn't matter if it's Chelsea or someone else, I just want to win."

Hazard is also excited to be back playing and helping Real Madrid at the business end of the season.

Advertisement

"I think I just want to go step by step. Of course I want to play, but the last game [against Real Betis] I played 15 minutes, today a bit more. We have a couple of games, good games, to play before the end of the season. I just want to be ready for them. I feel better, just happy I can play again," Hazard addded.

Watching Hazard vs. Chelsea just doesn't feel right 🥺 pic.twitter.com/P84xDw5H0q — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 27, 2021

Zidane full of praise for Karim Benzema

Benzema celebrating his goal against Chelsea

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's savior on the night after his well-taken goal leveled the score and gave Los Blancos a fighting chance ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg next week.

Zidane, who was full of praise for his reliable compatriot, also lauded the effort of the other Real Madrid players.

Advertisement

"He’s impressive and I’m happy with him. I’m not surprise about what he does in each match. But I’m proud of all the players and the effort they gave today. We had to suffer, but I’m happy for the players because we’re still alive. Now we go to London and try to score goals to win the game," Zidane said.

🔝⚽ @Benzema equals @RaulGonzalez as the 4️⃣th top goalscorer in the European Cup!

🎯 71 goals

🚩 110 matches

🔥 16 consecutive seasons#RealFootball | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/BOXynGlU1J — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 27, 2021