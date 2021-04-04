Real Madrid News Roundup: Zidane speaks after Eibar win, Hazard fitness update and more | 4th April, 2021

Real Madrid firmly put themselves back into the running for the La Liga title after a convincing 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

Los Blancos secured the win courtesy of goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema, and are now only three points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. Diego Simeone's side, however, have a game in hand.

Zinedine Zidane will know that his side have a crucial two weeks ahead of them, as they have El Clasico sandwiched in between their two legs against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The next two weeks will decide whether Real Madrid can end the season with silverware.

With that being said, here is the latest Real Madrid news on 4th April, 2021

Zidane overjoyed with Real Madrid's victory over Eibar

Zidane was happy with Real Madrid's performance

Zinedine Zidane was very pleased with his side's performance in their 2-0 victory over Eibar. Los Blancos are now on a four-game winning streak ahead of their crucial UCL clash against Liverpool.

Zidane was asked about his team's performance after the game. He told reporters:

"We know where we come from this season, and now we are enjoying the moment, knowing that we have not done anything and that is why we have to continue. We are in a good moment because the results are important and the game too. Today we left a clean sheet and played a good game."

Eden Hazard fit to face Liverpool

Eden Hazard has recovered from his injury

Belgian forward Eden Hazard has reportedly been passed fit to face Liverpool on Tuesday.

Hazard was sidelined with a muscle injury he sustained early last month, but now it seems the Belgian has recovered in time for Real Madrid's UCL clash.

According to Marca, Zinedine Zidane will make the final decision on whether or not to include Hazard in the matchday squad. Earlier this week, the Frenchman said the club would not rush Hazard back into the squad. It remains to be seen what Zidane will decide on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard has made a quick recovery from injury after a couple of weeks with the Belgian team’s physiotherapist and is already available for selection at Real Madrid. 👍 pic.twitter.com/whtHTpm0yc — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 2, 2021

Manchester United interested in Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez in action for Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly planning a move for Lucas Vazquez in the summer. The Spaniard will be a free agent at the end of the season as he is yet to come to an agreement over a new deal at Real Madrid.

According to Sport, Manchester United see Vazquez as the perfect back-up option for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right flank. The Spaniard has completely reinvented himself as a bombarding full-back this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Real Madrid man's versatility could be very beneficial to his squad.

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez will not renew his contract at the club when it expires this summer, with the 29-year-old Spaniard a potential target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (Source: ABC) pic.twitter.com/yyqE1o1aWj — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) April 1, 2021