Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane on Chelsea game, team news ahead of Champions League semi-final first leg and more | 26th April, 2021

Real Madrid are gearing up to face Chelsea in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Although Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions, they have only managed to win two of their last five matches. Zinedine Zidane will want his side to show more attacking threat against Chelsea than they did in their 0-0 draw with Real Betis last weekend.

With that being said, here is the latest news surrounding Real Madrid on 26th April, 2021.

Zidane wary of Chelsea threat

Zidane is prepared for Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane addressed the media ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Chelsea on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was asked what he expects from a resurgent Chelsea side. Zidane was cautious about the threats posed by Thomas Tuchel's side and replied:

"It's a semi-final and it's going to be a tough game. I think they're going to be a team that attacks and defends. We have to be attentive, defend well and when it comes to creating chances, do it like on many occasions. We need to be at our best to hurt Chelsea."

Real Madrid team news ahead of Chelsea clash

Real Madrid will be boosted by Kroos' return

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that both Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard will be available to face Chelsea on Tuesday. Hazard made his return from injury for a cameo appearance against Real Betis at the weekend. Zidane said:

"I don't see him with any doubts [in his mind], and the other day he was very good. The most important thing was that and now he's ready to go. We're happy, because he's going to give us a lot."

Zidane also confirmed that French full-back Ferland Mendy will not be available against Chelsea due to an injury.

"Toni will be available, Ferland won't be," Zidane added.

Zidane still hopeful of winning the double

Zinedine Zidane was asked whether he would prefer winning the La Liga title or the Champions League this season. While Real Madrid are in the semi-finals of the continental competition, they are currently second in the league, just two points behind first-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman was adamant that his side have enough quality to challenge on both fronts. He said:

"We are not going to choose. We are alive in both competitions. We've had a lot of difficulties and we've picked things up. We have a month of the season left and we are going to compete until the end no matter what. Of course we're going to have difficulties, like against Betis, but like all teams."