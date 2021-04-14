Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane speaks ahead of Liverpool clash, Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19 and more | 13th April, 2021

Real Madrid will visit Anfield to face Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture on Wednesday.

Los Blancos will take a 3-1 lead from the first leg into the game and should be confident of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.

With all that in mind, here are the latest Real Madrid news on 13th April, 2021.

Zinedine Zidane speaks ahead of second leg of UCL clash against Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane is confident in Real Madrid's chances against Liverpool

Zinedine Zidane has addressed the media ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool.

The Frenchman told reporters:

"We are not going to manage our efforts. Real Madrid always try to win the game. We are ready for another highly demanding match. The emotional and the physical factors go together. The most important thing is that the team is prepared to compete. We are going to go out to win.

Sergio Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Ramos in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed that club captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19. The Spaniard was already on the road to recovery from a calf injury but is now out for an indefinite period of time.

An official statement on the club's website read:

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive in the last COVID-19 test that he has taken."

Real Madrid team news for Liverpool clash

Real Madrid will be without a host of players for the game against Liverpool on Wednesday. Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are all unavailable for the game.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, however, has recovered from a knock that he picked up at the weekend and will be available for selection. Zinedine Zidane told the media:

"The team always comes together in difficulties and that shows you the character of the team. A lot has happened to us and we miss many players. I would have liked to have all of them, but we will prepare a good game with those we have. We know that [this season] is complicated and that it is a very strange season. What we have to do is recover well when we can. We all have [congested] calendars. We are going to fight; we are alive in both competitions and we will try until the end."

