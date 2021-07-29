Real Madrid offer new contract to key defender - Reports

Real Madrid have already lost two influential defenders this summer, with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both quitting the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants want to avoid another loss and have moved quickly to tie one of their key defenders to a new deal.

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid are determined to keep veteran right-back Dani Carvajal in the Spanish capital for a few more years. An agreement is said to have been reached between the two parties over an extension this summer.

✅📝 Dani Carvajal will extend his contract with Real Madrid, until 2024. [@abc_es] 🇪🇸 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 12, 2021

Dani Carvajal's current contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of next season. He is believed to be open to a two-year extension that would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024. At 29 years of age, Carvajal is already approaching the twilight of his career and Florentino Perez isn't willing to offer him a long-term contract.

The Spaniard endured a difficult outing last season and was limited to just 13 appearances in the La Liga due to multiple injuries. Carvajal has returned to full fitness and is expected to play an important role for the club in the upcoming campaign.

Real Madrid have to prepare their backline ahead of next season

The Spaniard will be keen to bounce back from the injury crisis that limited his performances last season.

Real Madrid may have made the right call in tying Carvajal to a new deal. However, they still have to reinforce their backline before the new season.

Los Blancos parted ways with their two favored centre-backs this summer as Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left for Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United respectively. No replacements have been signed to fill the void left by both players.

This leaves them with the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao and Jesus Vallejo at the heart of their defense. It remains to be seen how Carlo Ancelotti will address the situation.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar