Real Madrid offered chance to sign former Barcelona talent - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore. The Spaniard was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and Liverpool this summer and is believed to be keen to join one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

According to El Nacional, Wolves are eager to sell the winger in January as his current contract with the club is set to expire in 2023. Barcelona were believed to be interested in re-signing the La Masia product, but new manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly not keen on signing the 25-year-old.

Adama Traore enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 campaign during which he scored four goals and provided fourteen assists for Wolves. He struck an impressive partnership with Mexican hitman Raul Jiminez.

The winger was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2020, but the move failed to materialize. Traore managed to score just two goals and provided three assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Wolves last season.

He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist this season for Bruno Lage's side. Traore has been in and out of Wolves' starting line-up this season. Despite enduring a poor run of form in recent months, the winger's speed and physical attributes make him an asset to any team he plays for.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Adama Traore in January. Despite boasting a host of attacking talents, Real Madrid are preparing themselves for the exits of Isco and Marco Asensio in January.

The club are also eager to part ways with former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard. Gareth Bale's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season. Real Madrid could therefore be forced to sign a winger in January or next summer. Wolves are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €30 million for Adama Traore.

Talking Wolves @TalkingWolves



The winger wants to leave the Premier League and return to Spain with Madrid keen after Barcelona said they were not interested. [source: El Nacional]



#WWFC | #Wolves Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Adama Traore in the January transfer window.The winger wants to leave the Premier League and return to Spain with Madrid keen after Barcelona said they were not interested. [source: El Nacional] Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Adama Traore in the January transfer window.The winger wants to leave the Premier League and return to Spain with Madrid keen after Barcelona said they were not interested. [source: El Nacional]#WWFC | #Wolves https://t.co/l4OnDnIavt

Real Madrid are likely to focus on signing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League

Despite being linked with a move for Adama Traore, Real Madrid are likely to focus their efforts on completing moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer.

Los Blancos have parted ways with a number of the club's high earners and some fringe players during the last couple of transfer windows to raise the capital required to sign Mbappe and Haaland next summer.

90min @90min_Football 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe

🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland



Real Madrid have plans to assemble one of the most fierce strike forces in football. 👀 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr🇳🇴 Erling HaalandReal Madrid have plans to assemble one of the most fierce strike forces in football. 👀 https://t.co/wVCpL3LIef

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kylian Mbappe's current contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, will be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer if a potential suitor triggers the Norwegian's £68 million release clause.

Edited by Parimal