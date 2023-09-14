Real Madrid were offered the chance to sign player linked with a move to Arsenal - Reports

Real Madrid had the opportunity to swoop up Arsenal target and Sporting CP sensation Pedro Goncalves but refused to act on it, as per reports.

According to El Nacional, Los Merengues were offered a chance to secure the Portuguese's signature last summer but deemed his price tag too expensive.

Goncalves has made huge strides in the footballing fraternity recently, announcing himself to the world with a half-field banger against Arsenal in the Europa League last season. Having bounced around clubs in his younger years, the versatile attacker has successfully established his place with Sporting CP now. In three seasons with the Lions, Goncalves has racked up 59 goals and 34 assists in 133 appearances.

Consequently, the 25-year-old winger has landed on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Arsenal and Real Madrid. As reported by media outlet Fichajes.net, super-agent Jorge Mendes had made an €80m proposal to Florentino Perez regarding the signing of Goncalves. Nevertheless, the Los Blancos president turned down the offer owing to its expensive nature.

Aside from Tottenham and Aston Villa, the Chaves-born footballer has also attracted interest from Arsenal, as published by Gooner News. Goncalves played a pivotal role in aiding his side overcome the Gunners in the Europa League Round of 16 stage last season, impressing manager Mikel Arteta in the process.

With 20 goals and 15 assists for Sporting CP across all competitions last term, Goncalves has only gone on to add to his already significant market value. Along with his impressive output, the promising attacker is also known for his versatility. While predominantly a left winger, Goncalves can play anywhere on the front and has even been utilized as a holding midfielder by manager Ruben Amorim.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man is definitely an exciting prospect. Nevertheless, his bloated price tag could dissuade potential suitors, similar to what happened with Real Madrid. His current contract with Sporting, if completed, would see him stay at the José Alvalade Stadium until 2027.

Real Madrid have only purchased one player from Arsenal to date

Despite the exceeding caliber of the players to have turned out for the Gunners, Real Madrid have only completed a single signing from the Premier League giants to date.

Since the big-money signing of Nicolas Anelka in 1999, Los Merengues have never purchased a player from the London outfit, barring the loan signing of Jose Antonio Reyes in 2006.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have brought three players from the Santiago Bernabeu to the Emirates, with Martin Odegaard being their most recent acquisition. Mesut Ozil and David Suker are the remaining players to have swapped Madrid's white for the Gunners' red.