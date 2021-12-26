Real Madrid open to selling 2 experienced stars in January: Reports

Real Madrid are open to offloading two of their players in January if suitable offers arrive.

Los Blancos are currently looking to sell Gareth Bale and Isco as early as next month. Both players' contracts expire in the upcoming summer.

Bale hasn't played since August while Isco has only played 177 minutes in La Liga this season, starting in just two games.

Neither of these Real Madrid stars appear to be in head coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans, having been a big part of his squad during the Italian manager's first term at the club.

Marcelo is another player who is likely to head towards an exit next summer. Meanwhile Eden Hazard, whose contract albeit runs until 2024, could also seek greener pastures.

Real Madrid are open to listening to offers for any of these players in the winter transfer window, particularly Bale and Isco, even though they're not traditionally active in January.

Real Madrid are looking to raise funds for Kylian Mbappe transfer in January

Real Madrid have set their sights firmly on Kylian Mbappe, who could possibly move to the Santiago Bernabeu as early as January.

He's been linked with the club for several years now while the French starlet's contract with the Parisians is also up next summer.

As much as PSG are determined to keep him at the club until the end of the season, a lucrative offer from Real Madrid could still be too hard to turn down.

It's for that purpose that the club are looking to sell off all the deadwood in the squad; players who've hardly featured this season and are deemed surplus to their requirements.

Offloading Bale, Isco, Marcelo and Hazard could help raise some money but it's hard to see all of them leaving together in January.

This could mean Real Madrid have no choice but to wait until next summer to materialize on the highly publicized transfer of Mbappe.

However, a pre-contract agreement could still take place, with the club then finalizing the move for the French starlet free of cost.

