Real Madrid pay an emotional tribute to thousands of COVID-19 victims

Real Madrid have a minute of silence for victims of COVID-19

Real Madrid players held a minute's silence before their training session today for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Real Madrid have been training now for 3 weeks, as they prepare to take on Barcelona in what could turn out to be the closest La Liga title race in years.

The squad held a minute's silence in memory of the victims of COVID-19.#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/D5cfhMuHQO — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 27, 2020

Real Madrid, before training today paid homage to the victims of the COVID-19 virus. Apart from the professional impact, Real Madrid have also been impacted personally by this dreadful disease. Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz passed away on the 23rd of March after suffering from the disease. He was president of the club from 1995 until 2000.

It was under Lorenzo Sanz's leadership that Real Madrid ended their 32 year old wait for a European trophy by winning the Champions League in 1998. The former president passed away at the age of 76, for which Real Madrid did put out a statement.

"The club wishes to convey its condolences to his wife Mari Luz, his children, Lorenzo, Francisco, Fernando, María Luz (Malula) and Diana, as well as his family and friends. Our condolences are shared by all Madridistas."

Lorenzo Sanz was not the only former Real Madrid president to suffer from the disease. Fernando Martin Alvarez, who was an interim Real Madrid president between February and April of 2006, was hospitalised for COVID-19 just days after the death of Sanz. Martin Alvarez was also part of the board of directors under current president Florentino Perez.

La Liga was suspended after a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for the virus. The Real Madrid football and basketball players share the same facilities at the Ciudad Real Madrid, the club's training ground at Valdebebas. The Madrid squad was put into quarantine in the immediate aftermath of that positive case.

Madrid have been at the forefront of efforts to allay the suffering endured by people affected by this pandemic. Madrid captain Sergio Ramos donated 264,571 masks, 15,000 COVID-19 test kits, and 1,000 sets of personal protection equipment. Madrid have also asked first-team players and some members of the club to take wage cuts between 10 and 20 per cent to help the non-essential staff at the club.

Real Madrid's La Liga challenge

Madrid players dejected after another missed opportunity

With 27 games played already this season, Real Madrid would have been happy with their performance so far. The 13-time European champions were second on the points table, just 2 points behind leaders Barcelona. Sergio Ramos and his men have been very solid defensively but have lacked that killer instinct in front of the goal. Since the return of Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have shown a defensive steel which was surprisingly not seen in Zidane's first spell. Zidane's first spell in charge saw Madrid win three Champions League titles in a run stretching from 2016-2018.

Madrid have also overseen the rise of Federico Valverde this season. The Uruguayan's all-action midfield player has given the midfield some much-needed balance this season. He has complemented Toni Kroos's passing ability and Casemiro's defensive solidity by providing those vital box-to-box runs. He has even come up clutch in a few moments with his most notable moment being him getting sent off for a last-ditch tackle on Morata in the Spanish Super Cup Final.