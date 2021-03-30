Real Madrid looking to sell 8 players to raise €165 million in the transfer market- Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting the sale of eight-star players so that they can raise €165 million to spend on new signings in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Tomas Gonzalez-Martin of ABC Deportes, Real Madrid are desperate to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Both forwards are likely to cost north of €150 million respectively.

Real Madrid spent the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out players who did not have a future at the club in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants were able to make over €100 million from the sales of the likes of Sergio Reguillon, Achraf Hakimi and James Rodriguez.

Real Madrid will reportedly look to do the same in the summer as they aim to raise another €150 million from potential sales in order to fund deals for Haaland and Mbappe.

Los Blancos will look to sell Luka Jovic, Isco, Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Borja Mayoral in the summer transfer window.

Gareth Bale is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. After initially struggling to settle in north London, Bale has refound his form in recent weeks. The Welshman seems likely to return to Real Madrid in the summer and see out the remainder of his contract.

Isco has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid. The Spaniard has had to make do with a bit-part role at the club this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club. Marcelo, on the other hand, is reportedly set to leave the club in the summer on a free transfer.

Isco, Marcelo and Bale are three of the highest earning players at Real Madrid. Moving them on would help the club reduce its wage bill considerably.

Dani Ceballos, Borja Mayoral and Luka Jovic are currently excelling in their loan spells at Arsenal, AS Roma and Frankfurt respectively, after failing to make the grade at Real Madrid.

Advertisement

The trio seem likely to complete a permanent move away from Real Madrid in the summer thanks to their good performances.

The sale of Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz could prove to be tricky as there are currently no potential suitors for the duo.

👋 SIX superstars on their way out

😢 Player with almost 500 appearances to depart

🤯 Over £1,000,000 per week in wages to be saved

👀 One... or two statement signings



Real Madrid are in for a busy transfer window this summer 😮https://t.co/9DKNtuc2i0 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 28, 2021

Real Madrid will need to revamp their squad if they are to compete for trophies next season

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Real Madrid have endured a poor second season under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Los Blancos spent the last couple of transfer windows clearing out their squad, but failed to make any notable additions to their line-up.

Advertisement

Zidane's side are currently in third-place in the league table and have been largely inconsistent this season. The French manager will look to make some new additions to the squad this summer to bolster his side's strength in depth.

With Gareth Bale recently stating that it is his plan to return to Real Madrid next season, the Spanish club will reportedly put him up for sale at an incredibly low price.



Read: https://t.co/OLbmK2dHI2 pic.twitter.com/pQHBs5rTe5 — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) March 26, 2021

Real Madrid will, however, have to sell a number of their high-earners and fringe players before they look to sign the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga.