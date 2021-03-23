Real Madrid planning move for Liverpool midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid are looking to raid the Liverpool camp as they prepare for next season after a less than impressive current campaign.

According to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside, the Spanish giants are planning a move for Reds midfielder Naby Keita. Real Madrid believe the Liverpool man could be a fine fit at the Santiago Bernabeu and are willing to take a risk on the injury-prone Guinean.

Keita first broke into the scene with his performances for RB Leipzig, where he managed 17 goals from 71 appearances. He caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who brought him to Anfield in the summer of 2018. Keita managed 33 appearances in his debut season, scoring three times. The Guinean endured an injury-riddled second season at Anfield in the following year and has faced the same issues this season too. However, that has not stopped Real Madrid from keeping an eye on him.

Los Blancos have been impressed by his ability even those they have been rarely on display of late at Anfield. Keita has struggled to stay fit like quite a few Liverpool players this season and his absence has already hurt his team dearly. It is not clear whether Klopp’s training methods and high octane football has affected the player’s health, but Real Madrid are willing to bet on their fitness team to churn up a miracle with Keita.

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Naby Keita as they look to hand themselves more options to rotate in midfield, per Todo Fichajes. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 20, 2021

It is no secret that when fully fit, the Liverpool midfielder can be an asset to his team. Keita has a fine blend of physicality and technical prowess in his game and that would certainly suit Real Madrid’s style of play. With Luka Modric already in the twilight years of his career, Los Blancos will be looking to reinvigorate their midfield in the summer. And Keita could be a lucrative option to indulge in.

Real Madrid can sign the Liverpool midfielder for £35m

Naby Keita

Keita arrived at Liverpool with a lot of promise but has struggled to replicate his best form at Anfield. Still only 26 years of age, the Guinean has a lot of football left in him, but perhaps his future lies away from the Reds. The player will also look at Real Madrid’s interest as a chance to recharge himself and turn his career around.

🗣 | Guniea manager Didier Six on Naby Keita:



“The way he talks to his teammates is very similar to the way Zidane deals with his players, and he communicates the message in a wonderful way.” pic.twitter.com/ssw34giEhg — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Liverpool are unlikely to recuperate the £50m they paid for his services but will be hoping to generate £35m from his sale. Now it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are willing to pay that sum for the midfielder.