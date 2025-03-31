“Real Madrid play a different kind of football” - Carlo Ancelotti shares honest opinion on Barcelona’s style of football

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that he has no worries about Barcelona's style of play as they continue the title charge against Real Madrid. He claimed that Los Blancos have a different style of play and loves their style.

Speaking to the media ahead of the semifinal second leg against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, Ancelotti claimed that it was difficult to compare the styles. He admitted that it is not about complicating things on the pitch and every club should play their own way. He said via Madrid Universal:

“Barcelona play very nice football, Madrid play a different kind of football with a lot of quality. I love how Madrid play and how Barcelona play. You can compare using the same phase, but it’s difficult to compare the style of play of two teams because it depends a lot on the players. Madrid have different characteristics than Barcelona. You can say, Barcelona play very well and Madrid play very badly.

“I love the way Real Madrid play. I’ve loved it for three years now. There are seasons that are more complicated or less complicated. It changes. You don’t always have the same structure. The players change and that’s why it’s impossible to change such a defined identity. Whoever tries to have the same identity all the time, fails in the end.”

Real Madrid are 1-0 up in the Copa del Rey semifinal after a goal from Endrick helped them get the slender advantage.

Carlo Ancelotti on Endrick getting minutes at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Endrick getting minutes at Real Madrid and claimed that the young Brazilian had a chance to start this week. He wants the forward to wait for his chance at the club and said via GOAL:

"He has a chance to play tomorrow. I’m considering playing him. It depends on many things. Beyond competition, nothing is missing. It’s a matter of competition. There are players who are extremely high quality. I think the history of this club shows that many starters have sucked it up on the bench for a long time."

Endrick has played just over 200 minutes at Real Madrid and has only started once. He has scored twice for the club and has admitted that he has no plans to leave the club.

