Real Madrid players send warning to Arsenal ahead of Champions League clash

As they prepare for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, players at Real Madrid have sent strong warning signals to Arsenal. The Gunners hold a 3-0 advantage in the tie after a dominant performance in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last week (April 8).

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo all took to Instagram with barbed messages, as the Spanish titans gear up for a crucial Champions League revival. The Englishman posted (via TouchlineX on X):

"See you on Wednesday Madridistas!"

Vinicius shared a picture of himself and added the caption:

"Already thinking about Wednesday!!! We're ready and looking forward to it. We'll wait for you at the Bernabéu and we'll try everything. WE ARE THE REAL!!! 🤍 HALAMADRID!"

Rodrygo also posted on the social media platform:

"See you on Wednesday, Madridistas! Y’all be key 🤍 ! COME ON MADRID!"

In the first leg, Declan Rice blew the roof off the Emirates Stadium with two world class freekicks. Mikel Merino made it three, leaving the defending champions in deep trouble. Real Madrid's problems worsened as Eduardo Camavinga received a red card that will rule him out of the return leg.

However, Arsenal will be wary, as the 3-0 advantage gives no guarantees. Los Blancos has a long history of pulling off impossible comebacks, and inside Valdebebas, the mood seems to be one of belief.

The Gunners, for their part, head to Madrid with injury concerns of their own, with Thomas Partey among those who might miss out. The Bernabeu is in for a night of high drama, as the hosts need at least three goals within 90 minutes to force the game into extra time.

Real Madrid legend speaks as Los Blancos seek historic comeback after 3-0 first-leg defeat to Arsenal

Los Blancos legend Toni Kroos has spoken about the sheer scale of the task awaiting Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants have to overcome a 3-0 deficit to Arsenal in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team struggled in London and finished the game with 10 men after Camavinga's stoppage-time red card. The mood in the camp looked deflated, with Toni Kroos saying he had been surprised by the team’s passive body language. He told Einfach mal Luppen (via SI):

"But you felt that from the boys’ body language, they’re saying ‘Please don’t score the fourth goal’. And that’s very weird, because it was never this way. It didn’t matter against who, there were some matches which we lost, but that’s not how it was."

Nonetheless, Kroos feels the Gunners' inexperience at this level, especially compared to Madrid's, could sway the tie. He added:

"The emotional factor will be a huge decider against Arsenal. The team has to decide it in the first 15 minutes. That’s how it should go ideally. You need to make Arsenal, who have no Champions League quarter-final experience, especially not in Madrid, think: ‘woah, it’s not over yet’"

Real Madrid have injury concerns in Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal, among others. The Gunners, on the other hand, will not have players like Gabriel, Kai Havertz available for the tie.

