Real Madrid plans to make a bold move for Erling Haaland in the summer if they lose Vinicius Jr, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian winger's future at the club remains uncertain amid serious interest from Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Vinicius has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the past couple of months. The Middle Eastern nation is keen on recruiting the 24-year-old to the Saudi Pro League and is ready to break the bank with a world-record fee for his services.

Madrid has made it clear that they are not interested in selling Vinicius. Los Blancos are reportedly in negotiations with the player over a new deal that will see him remain at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond 2027. However, with both parties yet to reach an agreement, a move to Saudi Arabia is still a huge possibility.

Ad

Trending

As per Florian Plettenberg, should Vinicius eventually leave for Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid will turn their attention to Manchester City's Erling Haaland. The prolific Norwegian forward has been on the club's radar since his days at Borussia Dortmund.

The report adds that the Spanish giants believe that the City superstar could develop a more formidable partnership with Kylian Mbappe than Vinicius. However, Haaland recently signed a new deal keeping him at the Etihad until 2034. Therefore, securing his services in the summer will be challenging and would mean Los Blancos will have to pay an enormous fee.

Ad

3 Premier League clubs join the race for Real Madrid target - Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Real Madrid target Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Bournemouth, which has put him on the radar of several top European clubs.

As per Madrid Universal, Real Madrid have their eyes on Huijsen but are yet to decide on whether to make a move for him in the summer. Transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, reports that the Bournemouth star is open to joining Los Blancos.

Ad

While the Spanish giants remain undecisive, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have shown interest in Huijsen, and are working on roping in the defender next summer.

Real Madrid will be keen to bolster their defensive unit in the summer, following a crisis in the department this season. It remains to be seen if the club will take a stance on Huijsen and make him a top target in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More