Real Madrid plot shock move for Premier League defender - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier this summer. Real Madrid will look to sign a backup right-back when the transfer window opens as Dani Carvajal continues to be ruled out due to injury.

According to Foot Mercato, Real Madrid have enquired about the right-back's availability this summer. Los Blancos could face competition for Aurier's signature from his former club Paris Saint-Germain, who are currently being managed by Tottenham's former coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Serge Aurier joined Tottenham Hotspur from PSG in a deal worth £23 million in 2017 after spending three years with the club. He helped PSG win two Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de la Ligue's and three Coupe de France titles.

Aurier has been a regular member of Tottenham's starting line-up since joining the club and helped them reach the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018-19 campaign.

The Ivorian has, however, often been criticized for his lack of defensive discipline and inconsistency during his time in north London. Aurier is reportedly considering his future with Tottenham as the club looks set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Aurier is rumored to have had several discussions with current Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane over a potential move to the Bernabeu next season.

Real Madrid have been forced to play winger Lucas Vazquez as a makeshift right-back in the absence of Dani Carvajal this season. The club will therefore look to sign a right-back this summer to act as cover for Dani Carvajal. Tottenham will reportedly demand a fee in the region of £12 million for Aurier.

Real Madrid could face stiff competition from PSG for Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United - Premier League

At 28, Serge Aurier is currently at the peak of his footballing ability. Therefore, the Ivory Coast international will look to move to a club where he will be the first-choice right-back for the next couple of seasons at least. At Real Madrid, Aurier is likely to play second fiddle to Dani Carvajal.

PSG, on the other hand, will be in the market for a right-back this summer as loanee Alessandro Florenzi is expected to head back to AS Roma at the end of his deal this season.