Real Madrid plot surprise move to sign LaLiga star - Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are plotting a summer move for Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old right-back has been impressive for the Andalusian club this season, having bagged five goals and four assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Sanchez came through the Spanish team's youth ranks and joined the first team in 2022. The 21-year-old has made 61 appearances for the Seville-based side, scoring six times and providing seven assists.

The 2024 Olympic Games Gold medalist reportedly has a €20 million release clause and has attracted the interest of RB Leipzig and Galatasaray. Real Madrid will keep a close eye on the defender, and his release clause is not expected to be an issue for the Spanish giants.

Sanchez's contract with the Andalusian side runs until the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid considering move for Premier League defender- Reports

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old centre-back has been a revelation for the Cherries this season and looks set for a move after just one year on the South Coast.

Los Blancos have suffered several defensive injuries, and they will need defensive reinforcements in the summer. Defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has had to deputize at centre-back this season. The talented teenager is believed to have a release clause of around €60 million, a reasonable price for a player of his abilities.

Huijsen came through the Juventus youth ranks before joining Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 for a reported €15.2 million. He has made 22 appearances and scored two goals, helping the English side to fifth place on the Premier League table. The Cherries have conceded only 29 goals from 29 games this season.

If Real Madrid decide to move for the talented teenager, they will be bringing in one of the most highly rated players in the Premier League. His contract with the Cherries runs until the summer of 2030.

