Real Madrid plotting contract extension talks to keep star forward at club till 2027 - Reports

Real Madrid are keen to offer Vinicius Junior a new contract. The Brazilian's current deal runs until June 2024 and he is set to be handed another three-year extension.

This comes in light of the phenomenal campaign Vinicius has been having this season as he has finally produced his best form.

The 21-year-old has scored 16 goals and made 10 assists from 34 appearances in all competitions so far while forging an excellent strike partnership with Karim Benzema.

Potential new deal will be until June 2027. To be discussed soon.

According to football pundit Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos will reward him for his eye-catching exploits by tying him down for three more years with an improved contract.

It will see his wages go up from €3.5 million to €10 million, nearly triple his current sum. However, the winger feels his salary should be around the €30 million that Real Madrid are willing to pay Kylian Mbappe.

The club is willing to engage with Vinicius' representative, Federico Pena, to discuss the new deal.

Vinicius came to Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018 on a hefty €45 million transfer. He didn't hit the ground running, struggling to find his attacking boots early on, but has looked more at home this season.

Overall, he's scored 31 goals and made 33 assists in 151 games for Real Madrid, winning four titles.

Real Madrid ace giving a glimpse into the future

Until last summer, the jury was still out on Vinicius, who'd scored only 15 goals from 118 games in all competitions.

But fast forward to the present day, and he's gone from being on the fringes to being a leading figure at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti has managed to get the best out of the Brazilian, who's conjured his swagger this season and carried the side on his shoulders with confidence.

• 2nd most goals (16).

• 2nd most assists (10).

• Most presses (536).

• Most shot creating actions (153).

• Most goal creating actions (22)

• Most dribbles (98).

• Most progressive carries (7041).

• Most plus/minus difference.

Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid's squad:
• 2nd most goals (16).
• 2nd most assists (10).
• Most presses (536).
• Most shot creating actions (153).
• Most goal creating actions (22)
• Most dribbles (98).
• Most progressive carries (7041).
• Most plus/minus difference.
[@fbref]

He's not only scored goals at a frightening rate, but also created them, making the former Flamengo forward one of the most dangerous players in Europe.

Many of his goals have been straight out of the top drawer too, while wreaking havoc on the opposition defense with intelligent movements and deadly link-up play.

His partnership with Benzema has also blossomed, with the pair accounting for 41 goals in all competitions. Vinicius, on this form, could become a club legend.

