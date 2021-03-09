Real Madrid prepare mega bid for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their no.1 target for the summer transfer window.

According to AS, Real Madrid are preparing a €150 million bid for the Norwegian sensation. Los Blancos are rumored to be the frontrunners for the player's signature after giving up their pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Erling Haaland has been in unbelievable goalscoring form for Borussia Dortmund since joining the club from RB Salzburg in January 2020. He has scored 45 goals and provided 11 assists in just 46 appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old has continued his exemplary form this season, scoring 29 goals in 28 appearances. Despite Borussia Dortmund losing 4-2 to Bayern Munich this weekend, the former Salzburg man stole the show by scoring a brace.

Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in recent months. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all said to be monitoring the forward, but Real Madrid are reportedly desperate to sign him.

Los Blancos have spent their last two transfer windows selling and loaning out fringe players and those who do not have a future at the club in the eyes of Zinedine Zidane.

After enduring a sub-par 2020-21 season, Real Madrid have already made plans for the summer as they look to strengthen their squad. Zidane is said to be keen on signing a striker as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The French striker has sheltered much of the goal-scoring responsibility this season and lacks any sort of competition in the Real Madrid squad.

Real Madrid will need to sell some players to raise funds for the potential signing of Erling Haaland

Real Madrid, like most of Europe's elite clubs, have suffered financially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Los Blancos have tried to sell some players in order to reduce their wage bill and financial burden.

The club are, however, in the process of negotiating contracts with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. They are also dealing with the prospect of Gareth Bale returning to the club in the summer.

Real Madrid will, therefore, have to sell some of their high earners if they are to fund a move for Erling Haaland.