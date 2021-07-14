Real Madrid president calls Cristiano Ronaldo an "imbecile" in latest leaked audio

More leaked audio on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been made public, where he calls Cristiano Ronaldo an “imbecile” and Jose Mourinho as “abnormal”.

Mourinho joined Real Madrid in 2010 and managed the club for three seasons. His compatriot, Cristiano Ronaldo, was integral to all the success he had at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After publishing a leaked audio recording of Perez in 2006, El Confidencial have now revealed some scathing comments made by the Real Madrid supremo on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mourinho.

New audios of Florentino Pérez have been leaked which hear him call Cristiano Ronaldo "an imbecile" and Mourinho "an abnormal"



This comes after he was caught calling Raúl and Casillas "the two greatest scams of Madrid"



What is up with this guy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LbPepuKzqE — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 14, 2021

In the audio, Perez says Cristiano Ronaldo “does that foolish thing” but it’s still unclear what exactly he is referring to.

“He is mad. This chap is an imbecile, he is ill,” Real Madrid president Perez had said of Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the audios.

"Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise he wouldn't do the things he does. The last foolish thing he did, everyone around the world saw it.

"Why do you think he does that foolish thing?"

Perez didn’t spare former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho after attacking Cristiano Ronaldo

Perez didn’t spare Jose Mourinho either and slated him for not understanding image rights.

"Mendes does not order him, nor does he order Mourinho whatsoever," Perez said. "Zero. Not even for the interviews. These are guys with huge egos, both of them spoiled.

"He and the coach don't see the reality because the two could earn a lot more money if they were different. They are both abnormal because we are talking about a lot of money in image rights.

"Furthermore, with that face they have, with that defiant manner that they are disliked by everyone. ... Advertising is the opposite, it is the complete opposite."

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled an ‘imbecile’ by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in leaked recording https://t.co/udyZoGEExg — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 14, 2021

It remains to be seen how Perez will respond to the statements made, as the leaked audios have put him in a spot of bother at Real Madrid.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, well the duo had successful careers at Real Madrid and elsewhere, so they perhaps won’t care too much about what was said.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava