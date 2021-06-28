Real Madrid president finally speaks about Zinedine Zidane's departure from club

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has finally addressed the shocking departure of Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman decided to step down as manager after the 2020-21 season.

In a chat with El Transistor, via Marca, Perez first spoke about club captain Sergio Ramos' impending departure after the defender decided not to renew his contract. Calling the 35-year-old a 'legend', Perez made it clear that he had no hard feelings for the Spaniard.

"I had a tough time at Sergio Ramos' farewell [event]. I love Sergio Ramos like a son. I wasn't with him at the press conference because I've never been to a press conference with any player. I have an adoration for Sergio Ramos and I'm not going to talk about the bickering. He has been a legend at Real Madrid and that's what we Real Madrid fans are left with."

Perez continued that he would be happy to see Ramos join forces with a club that offers him what Real Madrid couldn't.

"We offered him a contract, we gave him a deadline and he didn't accept it. He was thinking about other things and life goes on. He will do very well for sure, and this is his home. I would be delighted if Sergio Ramos went to a club that offered him what we have not been able to offer him."

When asked about Zinedine Zidane's departure from the club, Perez seemed regretful about the circumstances around which the Frenchman left. He explained:

"Knowing Zidane, I wasn't surprised when he left. This has been a very tough year. I spent the whole afternoon trying to convince him not to leave.

"I swear on my grandchildren's lives that I didn't read Zidane's letter. That letter was not written by him. That wasn't Zidane... I know him very well. Zidane left because he was tired, not because of me but because of the media, the press."

Florentino Perez: “Zidane never told me what he said later in the letter. It has been a very difficult season. I haven't talked to him again, I don't even know if he's in Madrid. I still have the same affection as always. If it were for me, let him be Real Madrid coach again.” — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 24, 2021

The Frenchman has been replaced by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. Perez is delighted with the Italian's appointment. He said in this regard:

"We are delighted with Ancelotti, with [fitness coach Antonio] Pintus and with this new era. We thought of him from the beginning. We thought he was a good solution and here he is. I didn't speak to [Mauricio] Pochettino, [Massimiliano] Allegri or [Antonio] Conte."

The club is gearing up for a huge summer and is ready to splash the cash during the transfer window.

Perez reluctant to address rumors of Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid

Mbappe is currently starring for France at Euro 2020

Perez was also asked about the rumors surrounding PSG star Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard was reluctant to address them and insisted that all transfer activity would take place after Euro 2020.

"The Real Madrid fans want the best players to be here, but the best players, perhaps, come at the age of 18. I know what the Real Madrid fans want. They know what my policy is with the mix of the best players and young players.

"I don't want to talk about a player who is not ours. Negotiations and signings take place after the European Championship. People trust me, and Mbappe is a great player."

📍🌕| Kylian Mbappé knows that Real Madrid are "obsessed" with signing him, whether it be this summer or in 2022 if he doesn't renew. Contract negotiations are still going on with PSG but there is no total agreement yet. 🇫🇷 @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/I0MnKawYyZ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 28, 2021

