Real Madrid president Florentino Perez blocked 24-year-old's January move to AS Roma: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly blocked wantaway striker Luka Jovic's transfer to AS Roma. Jose Mourinho’s side tried their best until the last minute, but Perez was determined not to lose his striker to the Italian club.

Despite being fit for most of his Real Madrid career, Luka Jovic has played very little. He barely got any opportunities to impress under Zinedine Zidane and the trend has continued with Carlo Ancelotti. When he gets the chance to impress, every once in a blue moon, he generally fails to win his coach’s confidence.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Once again confirmed by Once again confirmed by @RMadridistaReal , Luka Jovic will not get loaned out today. He stays at Real Madrid until the end of the season and in the summer his future will be considered. 🇷🇸 Once again confirmed by @RMadridistaReal, Luka Jovic will not get loaned out today. He stays at Real Madrid until the end of the season and in the summer his future will be considered. https://t.co/5tSlHfDQ3y

Courtesy of his lackluster displays, the club from the Spanish capital started listening to potential options. However, when Roma came calling, they decided to pull the player off the market.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid wanted Jovic to go to either Everton or Arsenal, as both clubs had agreed to a higher purchase option. The Italian outfit, on the other hand, only wanted the Serbia international on a six-month loan deal with no intention of making the transfer permanent.

The 24-year-old striker allegedly refused to move to the Premier League, as he only wanted a six-month loan for the time being. Unhappy with the situation, Perez intervened and kept Mourinho from getting his man.

Jovic is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until at least the end of the 2021-22 campaign. His current contract with the club runs out in June 2025.

Real Madrid could be forced to rely on Luka Jovic in the second half of the season

Los Blancos have not had to rely on Jovic for any of their crucial games of the season. However, with matches set to come thick and fast in the second half of the season, the Whites will need to keep Karim Benzema fresh. It means the Serb might have to fill in for the Frenchman from time to time.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤪 Luka Jovic is averaging a direct goal contribution in La Liga (every 81 mins) more frequently than Vinicius Junior (every 100 mins) for Real Madrid this season #DeadlineDay 🤪 Luka Jovic is averaging a direct goal contribution in La Liga (every 81 mins) more frequently than Vinicius Junior (every 100 mins) for Real Madrid this season #DeadlineDay https://t.co/dN3VJEgnJo

Mariano Diaz is the only remaining striker in Los Merengues’ squad, but the 28-year-old is in even worse shape than the former Eintracht Frankfurt star. So far, Jovic has featured in 15 games for Ancelotti this season, registering a single goal and two assists. He is expected to lead the line when Real Madrid take on Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Thursday night.

