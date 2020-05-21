Real Madrid president Florentino Perez interacts with his players during the club's training session

Real Madrid's charismatic president Florentino Perez visited Zinedine Zidane and the Real Madrid players at their training facility for the first time since the team's return to training.

Perez, who has played a pivotal role in ensuring Real Madrid's success over the past two decades, spoke to Sergio Ramos and other Real Madrid players during the visit.

In pictures posted by Real Madrid's official Instagram handle, Perez can be seen in discussion with Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid's players.

This is the president's first official visit to the club's training ground since La Liga decided to allow Real Madrid and other clubs to resume training session.

Real Madrid president leads the way with social distancing

Florentino Perez met with Zinedine Zidane to discuss the team's progress

The Real Madrid players were seen maintaining social distancing protocols while communicating with the president. Masks have also been provided to the staff and the Real Madrid players to prevent the spread of infection with the training centre.

At the time of the visit, Real Madrid's players were taking part in the club's intense individual fitness routines. Real Madrid is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that its stars remain in the best possible shape ahead of a potential La Liga restart.

Real Madrid has intensified its training sessions over the past few days as La Liga's clubs work towards hitting their peaks ahead of the resumption of the league. Several Real Madrid stars have been seen getting themselves back into shape.

The likes of Sergio Ramos and Casemiro are leading the way to ensure that the younger players at Real Madrid follow their examples.

The technical staff stayed in touch with Real Madrid's stars during the break to ensure that no time was wasted in getting the players ready for the big matches that are yet to be played.

Real Madrid's star midfield duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric was not far behind. Kroos, in particular, was eager to get on to the field and hone his exquisite dead-ball technique.

Thibaut Courtois was also seen completing his goalkeeping drills with the consummate ease and grace that we have come to expect from the Belgian. Courtois was in fine fettle before the unexpected break and will look to continue from where he left off between Real Madrid's goalposts.

Florentino Perez will certainly be pleased with Real Madrid's efforts to ensure that the club is on track. The Spaniard has plenty of experience handling the most illustrious stars in the game. The president of the Los Blancos was solely responsible for assembling one of the greatest sets of players in history.

Perez brought the famed Galacticos to Real Madrid in the early 2000s, and his experiences with the game's legends are certain to help the club manage its star players during the unprecedented crisis.

Perez with Zidane's former teammate, Ronaldo

Real Madrid currently occupies the second position in the La Liga table and are only 2 points shy of Barcelona. With eleven matches to go in the 2019-20 season, Los Blancos will certainly back themselves to get the better of their arch-rivals and clinch the title.