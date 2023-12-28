Real Madrid quietly keeping tabs on 20-year-old goalkeeper as Thibaut Courtois' successor: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring future replacements for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. According to Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos have an eye on 20-year-old Randall Rodriguez, who plays for Uruguayan side Penarol.

Courtois suffered a torn ACL injury in the pre-season, ruling him out for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. In search of a short-term first option, the Spanish giants signed Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.

The Spaniard put in some decent performances before suffering a muscle injury himself early in November. His replacement was Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid are not satisfied with the performances of both replacement goalkeepers and are looking at long-term options.

While Courtois has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he is 32 years old and his contract runs until 2026. Thus, any signing they make will not have opportunities with the first team in the near future.

Penarol's Rodriguez is one of the most sought-after South American prospects, impressing for Uruguay's under-23 side. He is expected to make a move to Europe soon.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the progress of 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez, who currently plays for the side's youth team. He was called up for the side's pre-season tour of the United States and signed a five-year contract recently, showing the side's belief in him.

Real Madrid receive blow in pursuit of Bundesliga star after massive contract extension proposal - Reports

Davies has long been linked with the Spanish side.

Real Madrid reportedly face the possibility of missing out on one of their most sought-after players, Alphonso Davies. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the defender has been offered a massive contract extension by current club Bayern Munich.

The Canadian is expected to earn close to €10 million per season under the new deal. The report also claims that Real Madrid will be unable to make the same offer that Bayern have made for Davies.

Currently, his deal with the Bundesliga giants is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning Los Blancos could get him for a nominal fee next summer should he not sign an extension.

The Spanish giants are keen on adding a long-term solution to their left-back position, with the 23-year-old one of the main targets. Ferland Mendy has suffered from regular injury issues, while Fran Garcia, whose buy-back clause was triggered this summer, has failed to impress.